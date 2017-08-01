Kourtney Kardashian Wants Scott Disick Back In Her Life, Terrified He’ll Disappoint Her

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship in one of the messiest in Hollywood. The couple, who share three children together, split two years ago. However, their friendship and co-parenting relationship is currently in disarray due to Scott’s boozy behavior. Now, Kourtney is realizing that she actually wants to have her baby daddy back in her life, but she’s terrified that he’ll disappoint her yet again.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are currently working on their relationship. The pair had been co-parenting well, and even taking their kids on family vacations together. However, over the past few months, Kardashian began dating young model Younes Bendjima and Disick went back to his wild partying ways, even spending time with teenage actress Bella Thorne.

Sources are revealing that Kourtney Kardashian wishes Scott Disick could be in her life and especially be more present in their kids’ lives. However, she believes that if she lets him back in that he’ll continue his bad behavior and disappoint the entire family.

“She wants nothing more than to have him live by his word, but she still has it at the back of her mind that he will disappoint her,” the insider said. “Kourt needs to have him in her life because of the kids since they always ask for him, but she still thinks he will mess up again. She hopes not, but he has disappointed her before so she expects it again.”

While it doesn’t seem that Kardashian and Disick will ever get back together in a romantic way, insiders are claiming that Kourtney does want to work on their co-parenting relationship and have a united front for their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian put her foot down when it comes to Scott Disick spending time with his kids. Kardashian allegedly has very strict rules that Disick has to follow if he wants to see the children. One of the rules Kourtney has in place is that Scott must respect the fact that she’s dating someone else, and lay off he jealousy.

TMZ reports that Scott Disick is following the rules for now, and the pair recently spent time with their children in Nantucket. Disick seems to be trying to clean up his act a bit for the moment, and Kourtney Kardashian will likely keep a close eye on him in the future as she tries to repair their co-parenting relationship for the kids.

What are your thoughts on the latest news about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick? Do you think Kardashian is right for putting rules in place for Disick?

