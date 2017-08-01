‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Peggy Sulahian Homophobic? Bans Gay Brother From Father’s Funeral

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian is reportedly so “extremely homophobic” that she banned her own gay brother from her father’s funeral.

An ‘extremely homophobic’ new housewife

Peggy Sulahian joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County this season. However, it was recently reported that the new housewife is “extremely homophobic.”

Sulahian’s brother, Pol’ Atteu, was not welcome at his own father’s funeral because of his sexual orientation. Atteu’s boyfriend, Patrik Simpson, made claims to Radar Online that the brother and sister have an estranged relationship.

“Unfortunately it is all true. She is extremely homophobic and, yes, it is heartbreaking.”

Peggy Sulahian claimed to be a part of a close-knit family, but she apparently doesn’t even speak to her brother because he is gay.

Multiple other sources have claimed to the media that the Bravo star, 43, has turned her back on her brother, Atteu.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star reportedly even attempted to ban her brother and his boyfriend from their father’s funeral last year.

An insider close to the Sulahians said that “Peggy did not even tell her brother that their father was dying.”

Peggy’s brother apparently did not even know he was sick until he had already passed away.

“She did not want him coming to see him at the hospital because he is gay and it literally broke her brother’s heart.”

After their father died, Peggy called Pol’ and told him not to come to the funeral and if they did, “they would be kicked out.”

The source said that Pol’ and his boyfriend Patrik attended the memorial for his father regardless but that Peggy’s husband Diko attempted to remove them from the service.

Happy family life is a lie?

The Bravo star allegedly does not “accept gays” and she does not allow her brother “around her kids.”

“Her whole family image is an act.”

The funeral feud is just the tip of the iceberg in the nasty family war, the insider told Radar.

The source said that the saddest part was that Sulahian’s parents actually “accepted their son as being gay.”

Pol’ Atteu is a well-known celebrity fashion designer and also owns his own store in Beverly Hills called Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture.

Peggy Sulahian has yet to comment on the situation.

