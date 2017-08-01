Disney Gives Close-Up Look At Completed Track For Slinky Dog Dash In Toy Story Land [Video]

At the D23 Expo a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios would open in “summer 2018,” and they got a lot closer to it this week. Imagineers have now revealed that the focal attraction in the new land had the last piece of track laid in place, and the Slinky Dog Coaster is now complete. Of course, there is still a lot more work to do, but this is a huge step forward in the construction of a new land that will encompass a massive 11 acres.

While Toy Story Midway Mania is already in place — it has been there for years — Toy Story Land will have two other attractions when it opens next year. The Alien Swirling Saucers will introduce guests to “The Claw,” and the Slinky Dog Dash will spring guests through Andy’s backyard while being brought down to the size of a toy.

On Tuesday morning, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that the final piece of track was laid in place for Slinky Dog Dash, and the massive roller coaster has been completed. Imagineers are very proud of this milestone; it means things are closer to fruition as Toy Story Land’s opening is inching closer.

TheDIS: Final Piece of Coaster Track Set in Place for Slinky Dog Dash Coming to Toy Story Land … pic.twitter.com/Sb5lBR5hil — Chuck Mirarchi (@ChuckMirarchi) August 1, 2017

To commemorate this incredible and exciting event, Disney Imagineers wanted to let guests in on the fun and show them more than they had seen before. A new video showcasing the final piece of track going into place and the length of the ride was released online for all to enjoy.

Imagineers just completed the track for Slinky Dog Dash inside #ToyStoryLand. Opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios next summer! pic.twitter.com/IIpym3LzXL — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) August 1, 2017

The story behind Slinky Dog Dash is quite simple but extremely unique. Upon entering Toy Story Land, guests will feel as if they have been brought down to the size of a toy and are stepping into Andy’s backyard. From there, they can enjoy life from a much different perspective, and that includes this brand new roller coaster.

Andy is said to have built the Slinky Dog Dash using his “Mega Coaster Play Kit” with the assistance of some of his favorite toys. Now, he wants to try it out with his other toys, and that includes you, the guest visiting Toy Story Land.

As you can see, Andy did a lot of work because it is a long roller coaster.

Slinky Dog coaster track is complete in Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/6l0MgJVAG3 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Toy Story Land is really coming along nicely, but it is only part of the exciting things happening at Walt Disney World. The 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is also in the process of being built, and it is set to open sometime in 2019. There is a lot going on right now at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that will make for a couple of exciting years, and the completion of the Slinky Dog Dash means it is actually closer than anyone may realize.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]