Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly Reunite After Health Crisis Confession: ‘Subconscious Cry For Help’?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have transformed what the outside world thought of their seemingly golden couple relationship, going from what appeared to be a perfect marriage, complete with six kids, to a dramatic split swirling with rumors. Now, months after going through a never ending series of reports about what Angelina and Brad really feel about each other at this point in their breakup, Jolie is back in the headlines again after sharing her recent health crisis in an interview. And a new report claims it was that health crisis that prompted Pitt and the couple’s children to step forward and allegedly arrange a reunion.

As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina recently told Vanity Fair that she suffered a health crisis last year. She revealed her diagnosis of hypertension and Bell’s palsy, a result of damage to facial nerves. In that interview, Jolie also shared her pride in the six kids that she and Brad share. Three are adopted – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, and Zahara, 12, — and three are biological — 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina also shared that she will “cry in the shower” rather than in front of her children, noted Yahoo, telling readers about the alleged results of the stress of her split from Brad.

“It seems like the stress of her marriage ending and adapting to life as single mother-of-six has finally taken its toll on Angelina Jolie.”

In the wake of Jolie’s health crisis confession and revelation that she would “cry in the shower” rather than weep with the kids watching, her soon-to-be ex-husband Pitt allegedly has stepped up to suggest that the actress, 42, get help, according to a source quoted by Yahoo.

Regarding Angelina’s tell-all to Vanity Fair that she struggled with both hypertension and Bell’s palsy after breaking up with Brad last September, the insider claimed that Jolie’s health problems confession is seen as asking for help. Bell’s palsy is a condition in which the muscles on the side of the face become paralyzed or weak, and the source alleged that Angelina’s admission was, unconsciously, a “cry” for assistance.

“Ange finally admitting her health problems is a subconscious cry for help.”

Angelina and Brad’s six children are reportedly concerned about their mother, and that allegedly led to Pitt attempting to help in what the source described as a reunion scene focused on offering suggestions for Jolie to get a break. The reunion reportedly took place during one of the exchanges of the children.

“Brad sat Ange down during one of their kid drop-offs and discussed how she needs time out,” the insider said.

The source also claimed that although Pitt allegedly thought he might “get his head bitten off” for making the suggestion, Brad went ahead and reportedly recommended rehab as a possible option. According to the insider, Jolie initially was “annoyed,” but Pitt reportedly put the emphasis on the importance of her health.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina emphasized just how much she focuses on being a good mother.

“As I go to sleep at night, I think, ‘Did I do a great job as a mom or was that an average day?'”

While Yahoo did not provide more information about Brad’s alleged suggestion of rehab, such treatment centers have increasingly been seen as an option for celebrities with health issues. Selena Gomez, for example, recently shared that her symptoms from lupus included anxiety and depression, and she consequently spent time in rehab to focus on herself and heal, as the Inquisitr noted.

As for what the future looks like for Angelina, Brad, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Celebrity Insider reported that Jolie and Pitt are emphasizing the children’s well-being.

Reporting on the ongoing rumors that Shiloh allegedly “sees herself as a little boy,” the publication also noted that Brad and Angelina are doing what they can to support not just Shiloh but all of the kids. An insider quoted by Celebrity Insider shared that Jolie and Pitt have made a commitment to their children’s future happiness.

“They are both devoted parents, and they are committed to providing a stable upbringing for the kids,” said the insider.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]