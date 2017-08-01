Beyonce And Jay Z’s Future Children Plans Revealed

Beyonce and Jay Z seem to be doing great and rumors are that they have already decided if they want more kids or not. Radar Online shared about what is allegedly going on with this power couple now. Just one month ago, Beyonce gave birth to their twins, which they named Sir and Rumi. They now have three children together including their daughter Blue Ivy.

A source spoke out to Radar Online and says that Beyonce and Jay Z are totally done having children. They allegedly feel like they have enough children already and are happy with the way things are now. The source even said that the happy couple has made it clear to anyone who asks that they are done having children. It doesn’t sound like they are keeping their plans a secret.

When Sir and Rumi were born, they were a bit early. The couple basically went into hiding with their children and refused to let the press know what was going on. They didn’t want anyone to know the details of the twins and didn’t even want to share the names right away. There have been numerous reports out that they have hired six nannies to help take care of the twins.

The insider said that the health scares were pretty bad on them and now they feel like they have a new lease on their marriage. It sounds like Beyonce and Jay Z are doing great and just moving on with their life happily with three children. They don’t have any plans for more children and seem okay with that idea according to the source.

As of right now, Beyonce and Jay Z aren’t saying a word about their plans for future children, but these two are also very quiet about their personal life in the press. They will probably avoid speaking out about everything.

The Inquisitr recently revealed that Beyonce and Jay Z are allegedly feuding with their neighbors Brooke Burke-Charvet and David Charvet about the fact that there is a lot of noise going on at their house they are having fixed up. It sounds like the couple isn’t happy about the noise near the babies.

