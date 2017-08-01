’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Jbali Still Uses Ex-Husband Mohamed’s Name, Here’s Why

Danielle’s marriage to Mohamed Jbali may be over, but the 90 Day Fiance star is still keeping her married name. On social media, Danielle is still using “Danielle Mullins Jbali” as her identification. Naturally, fans jumped in on this detail and wondered why the reality star hasn’t reverted to her maiden name. Is Danielle still hoping to get back together with Mohamed?

In a recent Periscope broadcast, Danielle addressed the issue and laughed at the reconciliation rumors. Danielle insisted that the reason why she’s decided to keep Mohamed’s name is merely for practical purposes.

The 44-year-old reality star from Sandusky, Ohio, explained that dropping her ex-husband’s surname will cost her both time and money. Danielle stated that if she were to legally go back as Danielle Mullins, she will have to change all her IDs, which is a long and exhausting process.

“People don’t realize–you’ve got your driver’s license, you’ve got your passport, social security. I have a school ID, loans, car title, house title, and all that. I don’t have time to be sitting in line to change all these stuff.”

For Danielle, she’d rather use her time by spending it with her children or studying. She’s currently back in school and is studying to be a nurse.

???? Danielle gets really personal in your #90DayFiance first look. Tune in Sunday at 8/7c. https://t.co/Q72KdgKzL7 pic.twitter.com/1rOCNNqWxs — TLC Network (@TLC) July 28, 2017

However, fans who were watching the live online broadcast pointed out that a name change doesn’t really cost that much. In fact, they commented, everything can easily be done online.

According to LegalZoom.com, Ohio law allows divorced women to revert to their maiden name when they request a name change in their divorce petition. However, Danielle must have overlooked this at the time of her divorce. When asked if she will change her mind and file for a formal name change in the future, Danielle simply shrugged it off.

“I’m keeping it because it’s just a name, it don’t [sic] define me.”

Danielle and Mohamed first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 2. The two met in an online chat room and got married in 2014. After numerous reports of Mohamed’s cheating, Danielle feels that he only used her so he could come to America and get a green card. In the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Danielle is hell-bent on getting Mohamed sent back to Tunisia. She wants to get an annulment as soon as possible.

However, her lawyer warned her that fraud will be difficult to prove in court. In last Sunday’s episode, Danielle is seen trying to build up a strong case against Mohamed. She dishes out details of their sex life — or lack thereof. She revealed that the one and only time they had sex was three months after their wedding.

Mohamed not sleeping with me is proof that he was not here for the right reasons and that he was getting sex from someone else.

Next Sunday, 90 Day Fiance fans will get to witness what really transpired during their court hearing, which was filmed back in March. In Touch recently reported that the judge decided to grant them a divorce instead of an annulment. After the proceedings, Mohamed revealed via Facebook Live that he will be going back to Tunisia, but not because he was being deported.

“The judge did not ask me to leave the country. I am just divorced. I got my divorce without fighting, without anything. We didn’t talk about any single thing in the courthouse — we just agreed to pay whatever we have bills together and that’s it.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]