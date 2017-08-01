Danielle Staub And Dolores Catania Are Allegedly Staging Fake Drama For ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Are Danielle Staub and Dolores Catania creating fake drama in an effort to save The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

According to a new report, Danielle Staub recently wreaked havoc with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga during Kim DePaola’s annual fashion show, and now, Dolores Catania is being accused of faking a storyline with her ex-husband, Frank.

“Dolores’s storyline for the next season is that Frank is having financial problems so he moves back in with Dolores,” an insider told Radar Online on August 1. “It’s all a farce.”

The source went on to reveal that Frank has a girlfriend who he has been living with for the past 15 years. In addition, the insider continued, Frank is far from broke.

Although Frank may not be experiencing financial problems, he is reportedly on board with Dolores Catania’s allegedly phony storyline because it’s good for his gym business. As fans may recall, Frank was seen frequently on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 7 and has been linked to shocking reports regarding his past drug use and alleged drug dealing.

The Radar Online insider went on to reveal that because of the reportedly fake storyline, one producer allegedly quit the show, and when it comes to a potential ninth season, there may not be one.

Danielle Staub appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 and Season 2 and has reportedly returned to the show for Season 8 after making amends with Teresa Giudice at the end of last year.

Also reportedly set to appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 is rumored new housewife Margaret Josephs, who allegedly joined the series earlier this year. The Dirty was first to share the news of Josephs’ alleged addition to the Bravo TV reality series and did so several weeks ago.

The rest of the cast has not yet been confirmed.

Danielle Staub, Dolores Catania, and her co-stars — including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, and Teresa Giudice — are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8.

