Looks like Blac Chyna has put all the drama behind after she seemingly defended her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian from pesky paparazzi.

In a recent video released by TMZ, the 29-year-old voluptuous beauty can be seen leaving Project Club LA. Blac Chyna, who was surrounded by her crew and new flame Mechie, were at the venue for a hosting gig.

The reality star slayed in polka-dotted bottom pants and black tops with a matching head scarf. Blac Chyna also rocked her new red curly locks.

While Blac Chyna was getting inside her SUV after the hour-long gig, the paparazzi can be heard mocking her ex, Rob Kardashian. In the clip, someone can be heard in the background, yelling, “F*** Rob Kardashian.”

Blac Chyna, who seems irritated by the paparazzi’s teasing, responded defensively.

“Don’t talk about my baby daddy, don’t be disrespectful, don’t be stupid.”

With Blac Chyna’s defensive reaction to Rob Kardashian, many were quick to assume that the mother of two might be ready to forget about their issues and reconcile.

However, sources close to the curvaceous reality star clarified that her comments don’t necessarily mean that she wants to get back with the Arthur George owner. After all, she already has a new boyfriend, Mechie.

Check out how Blac Chyna defended Rob Kardashian in the video by clicking here. Warning: video contains potentially offensive language. Viewer discretion advised.

Meanwhile, despite being cut off financially by Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna seems to be doing quite well financially. The former stripper has been flaunting her brand new 2017 488 Ferrari Spider.

According to reports, Blac Chyna bought the fancy sports car herself after allegedly returning the cars given by Rob Kardashian.

The luxurious car’s suggested retail price starts at $272,700. However, Blac Chyna’s white Ferrari is more expensive because of its customizations, including Forgiato wheels.

????2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

In a previous interview with People, Blac Chyna admitted that she returned many of Rob Kardashian’s gifts to prove that she “can’t be bought.”

The reality star also clarified that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not take the cars back because those were actually leased. She added that she asked her assistants to drive the cars to Rob Kardashian’s home along with the jewelry and her engagement ring.

Blac Chyna also dished about the Range Rover she bought for the reality star, adding that she never asked him to return it.

She also slammed all the critics who claim that she only uses Rob Kardashian for his money and fame.

“I make my own money — I’ve been making my own money for a very, very long time. Nobody supports me at all. If anything, I’ve gotten other people more money … I’ll leave it at that.”

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]