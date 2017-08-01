The 127 Photos Of Melania Trump, Barron, And Donald You May Have Never Seen: Melania Is Unrecognizable In Some

Be warned: Some of the photos of First Lady Melania Trump that appear in the “Contour by Getty Images” gallery of photos are pretty racy and NSFW. All of the 127 photos in the “Contour by Getty Images” gallery of President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, and Melania Knauss — or Melania Trump, based on the year taken — require special permissions to display, and as such, haven’t been circulated as widely as other photos of Melania, Donald, and Barron, except for the photo of Barron using the new FUJIFILM instax mini 90 to take a picture of his mother. Barron was perched on Melania’s lap when he photographed Melania in Trump Tower on January 6, 2016, in New York City. As reported by the Times Union, some people found the photo creepy, whereas others saw it as a loving portrayal of a son trying to get the best photo of his mom.

The Trump Country House in Westchester County, New York, was used as the backdrop for photos taken on January 5, 2016. It enjoys 230 acres. According to Forbes, President Trump bought the house in 1996 for $7.5 million. Eric Trump speaks in the video below about the 60 rooms the mansion enjoys, along with the “servants quarters” located on the property. With Melania sitting at the pool in the mansion, the description of Melania’s photo gave a shout out to Nicole Bryl’s pricey anti-aging skincare line.

Many of the NSFW racy photos of “Melania Knauss” come from an FHM Magazine shoot on July 18, 2000, at Aracadia Loft in Brooklyn, New York. Taken 17 years ago, one of the most striking things about the photos of Melania in lingerie is just how unrecognizable she appears in some photos. Melania donned a variety of sexy outfits for the FHM shoot.

Another racy photo of Donald and Melania appears from 1999.

The photos that became political can be found in the gallery named “Donald Trump Sr. and Melania Trump Wedding,” which shows the newlyweds smiling with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bill Clinton at their Mar-a-Lago Club reception on January 22, 2005, in Palm Beach, Florida. When Hillary and Donald ran against one another for President of the U.S., those photos circulated due to their ironic nature. Melania put her hand atop Bill’s hand on her waist in one photo, while Bill touched Donald’s shoulder in another photo.

Some truly stunning photos of Melania’s elaborate wedding gown also appear in the photo gallery, showing the long train of her wedding dress that day. Several photos of Melania when she was photographed for Avenue Magazine show her appearing unreal, like an artistic mannequin.

