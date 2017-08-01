Sofia Vergara To Launch Underwear Business, Says There’s No Shame In Being Seductive

When it comes to being sexy, Sofia Vergara has it down pat—that even her name has a romantic and seductive ring to it. So it is only fitting for the Modern Family star to put up a business, which involves underwear.

Together with her partner Renata Black, Sofia has put up Eby, a subscription service for women’s underwear. Techcrunch reports that the product itself is seamless, perfect to wear under skintight dresses and jeans. The underwear is said to be designed specifically to prevent sliding and riding up and comes in different styles including thong, cheeky, brief, g-string, bikini, and boyshirt, with sizes ranging from XS to 4x.

“It’s creating the perfect combination. There’s nothing to be ashamed of when you’re being seductive, but women can do it all now. We can have it all,” said Sofia. “And this is the perfect example of spending money to treat yourself while helping other women.”

This is because Eby will be donating 10 percent from each purchase to Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Renata Black, which offers microfinance programs for women across the globe to start their own business.

“Eby repositions underwear as a symbol of seduction to one of empowerment, and it’s designed for active women, the dynamic women, who don’t want to go to a store where they can’t even try on the product,” said Renata. “Underwear is the first thing you put on in the morning, and with Eby you can know that it has an impact.”

Eby will be available on different subscription models. Women can avail on monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly basis. Sofia assures that it will available at an affordable price point due to the subscription model.

In addition to Seven Bar Foundation, Eby is also working with the Women Go Beyond program, which has helped boost working conditions in Sri Lankan garment factories. While the business partners did not mention the name of the garment factory they are working with, since they are manufacturing patented products, they did reveal that the factory in Sri Lanka respects the balance between environmental, social, and economic performance, and that its core company pillar focuses on Women’s Empowerment Principles “which are jointly developed by the United Nations.”

Sofia emphasized that there is no point in empowering women if the factory where the products are being produced would be a sweatshop, and shared that the entire supply chain is so valued.

#tbt first Modern Family episode!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Of course, Sofia is not new to entrepreneurship. She doesn’t allow herself to be idle even as she enjoys her fame especially while playing the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. Aside from Eby, Sofia has already launched her own line of makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. She has also been endorsing products since she was 17-years-old, with the likes of Pepsi, Rooms To Go, Covergirl, and Quaker Oats, among others. This entrepreneurial mindset had Forbes tagging her net worth to $43 million in 2016.

When Techcrunch asked her if she would be interested in investing more deeply in tech, Sofia replied that she does indeed need to get closer to the tech world because it’s a reality and the future, and everybody is part of it now.

Meanwhile, Eby will officially launch on September 25, but those interested in the service can already sign up on their website.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]