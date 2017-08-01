Kylie Jenner Reveals Sad Reason She Never Went To Her Prom

Kylie Jenner has lived her entire life in the public eye. Now in a new preview for her show Life With Kylie, she explained the sad reason that she never got a chance to go to prom. E! Online revealed what Kylie had to say about her life being different than the average teenager. The way that Kylie grew up wasn’t bad, but it just wasn’t what the rest of the world is used to and she didn’t get to do everything that a normal teenager does.

On the show, Kylie is going with a fan Albert to his prom. Of course, any fan would love to be able to get Kylie Jenner to go with them as their date. She has big plans to surprise him there. While trying on dresses, Kylie’s assistant Victoria looks at her old prom pictures and talks about how she doesn’t even look like herself at all.

Then Kylie’s assistant asks the question of why Kylie never went to her prom. The real reason that Kylie didn’t go was because she was home schooled. Kylie never really went to a normal high school so she never had those normal experiences like other kids do.

Kylie explained that she had to unfollow all of her friends that she used to go to school with because the fact that they were all going to prom and she wasn’t getting to go made her really sad. Kylie shared that she just couldn’t see all of the pictures they were posting of their big nights.

Kylie has been in the spotlight her entire life. This is the first time that she has had her own reality show that wasn’t with her family or her sister Kendall. Her new show Life With Kylie will be all about Kylie and let the fans get to know her in a way they never have before.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Kylie Jenner never got a chance to go to prom? Are you excited to see her new show Life With Kylie? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss the big premiere of Life With Kylie this Sunday, August 6 on E!.

miss u A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post]