How Hillsong Church And Carl Lentz Helped The Biebs And Kyrie Irving Make Controversial Life Decisions

Turns out there is a common thread behind Justin Bieber’s decision to end his tour and Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Cleveland Cavaliers: Hillsong Church’s Carl Lentz. Did the New York based pastor really help Bieber and Irving make major life decisions?
TMZ reports that Lentz counseled Bieber and Irving weeks before they decided to take their careers in new directions. Sources claim that Lentz didn’t convince them to make changes. Instead, he simply listened to their problems and told them that they needed to follow their heart.
Irving has been a member of Lentz’s congregation for quite some time. The two men met a few times in early July, and Irving allegedly talked about his desire to leave the Cavaliers for a new team. A similar situation unfolded with Bieber, who was seen hanging out with Irving and Lentz a few weeks ago. Bieber is only an acquaintance of Irving, but both men are super close to their pastor.
According to Heavy, Bieber canceled the final portion of his “Purpose” tour because he was following Lentz’s advice. In fact, insiders claim that Bieber’s relationship with Lentz is about as intense as it gets and that the pop star is quickly becoming the Tom Cruise of Hillsong Church. Although Bieber and Irving have not commented on Lentz’s role in their decisions, the Hillsong pastor carries a lot of influence around the country.
LOVE these two legends…and speaking of love…A wise man named Paul once said…"Love never gives up. Love cares more for others than for self. Love doesn’t want what it doesn’t have. Love doesn’t strut, doesn’t have a swelled head, doesn’t force itself on others, isn’t always “me first,” doesn’t fly off the handle, doesn’t keep score of the sins of others, doesn’t revel when others grovel, takes pleasure in the flowering of truth, puts up with anything, trusts God always, always looks for the best, never looks back, but keeps going to the end. Love never dies." If somebody says they "love you" but you don't SEE THESE THINGS? Gaurd your heart! If you have experienced love like this? Best thing you can ever do, is share it w/ as many people as you can… another wise man named Christopher Wallace said "spread love, it's the Brooklyn way.." May it be OUR way, day by day.. #occupyallstreets #aviatorsmountup #longerthetrafficlongerthecaption
The Hillsong branch in New York is part of a wider network of the Australian Christian Church. In fact, there are over a thousand branches of the organization with over 250,000 members in total. The church is a modern Pentecostal religion that believes in the trinity and living a holy life.
Lentz has written several books over the years, including Own the Moment and The One: Experience Jesus. The pastor is married to Laura Lentz and has three kids. In talking about his religious beliefs in 2013, Lentz admitted that his church doesn’t follow the typical Christian mold.
“There’s a stereotype… A lot of people think of Christians as out of touch. But I say the gospel shouldn’t make you weird. We’re not like those people standing outside the clubs with the posters and the bullhorns. God is bigger than that,” he explained.
I really enjoyed my time with @oprah filming for her super soul Sunday show… She is truly a special woman and a culture changer. To come from absolute poverty in Mississippi and reach the point where she became the first African American MULTI-BILLIONAIRE, takes a passion and drive that is exceptional and tireless. What struck me most about her, was her ease and kindness. She told me her key was "waking up each day and thanking Jesus for loving me and thanking Him for all he has done." That practice, in that order, is one to be copied.. I'm grateful that she opened up her platform to talk about Jesus unapologetically and without borders. It's literally impossible to "say all the right things" in interviews like this. I don't even remotely try to. My goal is to always say the one thing that matters eternally, and by Gods grace, we are able to at least do that! #occupyallstreets #especiallytheonesyoudontbelongonnaturally #newroadsnewrivers #mysnapchatiscarl.lentz
Lentz has not said anything about his part in Bieber’s decision to end his tour or Irving’s trade request.
Tell us! Do you think Carl Lentz and Hillsong Church played a part in Justin Bieber canceling his tour? Let us know in the comments below.
[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]