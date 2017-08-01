‘DOOL’ Rumors: Family Names In Salem Are Kirakis, DiMera, Brady, and Horton But Should Hernandez Be Included?

DOOL fans have followed the Horton and Brady family for years and welcomed the Kirakis and Dimera families when they came to town. When Rafe Hernandez came to town, fans loved him.He was a strong character that added a lot to Salem. Then his family started coming. One by one, they found their way to Salem.

When the rumor started swirling that a key member of one of the big families would be leaving Salem, DOOL fans immediately began to think of the Bradys, Hortons, Dimeras, and Kirakises. Hernandez was not a family that was considered because fans don’t associate them with the main families in Salem. Of course, that rumor was referring to Dario. The announcement of Deimos’ exit had already come.

Years ago when DOOL started, it was the Horton family. They remain a respected family in Salem and several key places named for them. The Horton Center, where Eric works, and the Horton Town Square. The Grant family joined Salem during the 70s but didn’t stay long. In the 80s the Brady clan began to come to town. Now they are a key family on DOOL.

According to Soap Hub, the next families to join DOOL were the DiMeras with their shady ways, the Kiriakis family, and the Johnson family that was more of a working-class family. Each of them has become an integral part of the pulse of the show. The families are intertwined and very solidly in place. With their histories, fans can expect them all to be in the future of the show.

After Rafe joined DOOL, his family members started to come. His sister Arianna came to town but was killed. His other younger sister, Gabi came to town and has been through some twisted storylines including a marriage to a dangerous man she eventually went to prison for murdering and giving birth to the daughter of Will Horton. Rafe’s father, When the father that abandoned them as children came to town, Rafe wanted him to disappear again. He eventually ended up in prison but not before getting Dario in on his illegal ways.

The Hernandez family started in Salem with just Rafe. DOOL fans have met his family and only Rafe and Gabi remain. Does the Hernandez family deserve to be one of the stable family names in Salem? Do you think we have seen the last of the Hernandez men other than Rafe? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

