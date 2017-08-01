‘The Real Sidechicks Of Charlotte’ Reality TV Show Is Happening: Mistresses Explain Their Roles [Video]

After plenty of speculation, The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte is a reality TV show that will be coming to a screen near you in the future. As reported by the Inquisitr, the cast of The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, as seen in the below video, explaining how the concept for the show about sidechicks began. For those who don’t know the meaning of the word “sidechick,” Urban Dictionary defines it in a similar manner to the Pointer Sisters song “How Long (Betcha Got a Chick On the Side),” wherein the famous group accused a man of having another woman on the side. A sidechick is usually the secondary woman to a man’s “main chick,” whether that “main chick” is his wife or his main girlfriend.

The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte explained that sidechicks shouldn’t always be viewed as conniving women that go after men who are already taken. Instead, some of The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte cast let the world know that a woman could enter a relationship with a man who has made her believe she is his only girlfriend, only to discover later on, after she is deeply in love with said man, that she is actually the sidechick.

The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte came about when a trailer was created in order to promote a song. That trailer went viral, and folks kept asking and wondering online if The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte would indeed become a reality TV show. With so much interest in The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte, a show similar to the Real Housewives franchise is in the works, even if it’s not clear whether Bravo or VH1 or another network will carry the reality TV show.

The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte have been making the rounds on the interview circuit, explaining their points of view.

The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte show came about when a casting call was placed and women responded. The chosen cast of The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte has addressed the backlash that the show’s concept has created in saying that they don’t necessarily want to be sidechicks or known as sidechicks, but that they are portraying a portion of reality that exists.

The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte cast explained that some of the men in their lives will make appearances on The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte.

Meanwhile, YouTube is filling up with interview videos showing the cast of The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte, such as those seen above. Stay tuned to see how popular The Real Sidechicks of Charlotte becomes, and if the “sidechick” show will come to other cities across the world.

