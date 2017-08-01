Shannon Beador Instagram: ‘RHOC’ Star Sticks To Her Diet, Shows Off Weigh Loss

Shannon Beador is sticking to her diet despite her recent trip to New York City with her daughter.

After landing in the Big Apple earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo of her daughter Adeline enjoying a banana split for dessert and revealed that she had refrained from indulging in the tasty treat.

“Adeline having a banana split for dessert and me watching!” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of her July 31 photo.

As fans have seen on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador has been fighting back after experiencing weight gain as a result of overeating. According to the reality star and mother of three, she began to gain weight due to the stress she was faced with after Vicki Gunvalson accused her husband of being abusive.

Although Shannon Beador denied that David was ever physical with her during their marriage, she said that the stress she endured because of the shocking allegation caused her to overeat and pack on a whopping 40 pounds.

While Shannon Beador may have a long road ahead of her when it comes to losing weight, she has embarked on a healthy diet and is working out regularly in hopes of getting her body back.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Shannon Beador and her daughter Adeline traveled to New York City together for her appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last night.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Shannon Beador hasn’t revealed how much weight she’s lost she starting her diet earlier this year, but judging by her recent photos, she seems to have made good progress. In fact, Shannon Beador’s fans and followers have taken note of her thinner frame and applauded her in the comments section of many of her latest pictures.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]