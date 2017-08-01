Exclusive ‘Rattled’ Clip: Brooke And Weston Struggle With Vaccinating Their Newborn Son

As new parents, Brooke and Weston find themselves struggling to do the right thing for their baby on the next episode of Rattled, and sometimes there are no easy answers to a difficult decision. For those unfamiliar with this popular series, The Wrap shared that Rattled follows five couples as they experience the life-changing highs and lows of parenthood. In this exclusive video, Brooke isn’t sure what to do in regards to vaccinating Jace.

“I’m not totally against vaccinations but no matter what, it is a drug — drugs are not completely safe,” says Brooke, who is sitting next to Weston, at the beginning of the sneak peek clip.

The next scene shows Brooke still in her hospital bed and discussing the issue with two family members. She admits after researching the subject that it’s “just scary” with all the pros and cons to consider. As Brooke listens to all the things that could happen, including how to handle the school situation if Jace isn’t vaccinated, she begins to worry even more. After Weston walks in on the conversation, a clearly overwhelmed Brooke turns to him and says that she feels like she’s making a mistake no matter what she decides to do.

“This is our first big decision as parents and because I came three and a half weeks early, we just weren’t prepared to make this choice right now,” she explains.

Whether or not to vaccinate is still a very hotly debated issue, making it very difficult for many parents to feel comfortable about what they ultimately decide is best for their child. Brooke and Weston seem to have good communication skills so they should be able to work this out together.

Brooke Adams, 31, and her fiance, Weston Wayne Piper, 26, appear on the second season of "Rattled," TLC's highly… https://t.co/VZdo0niX20 — Juan Milton de Leon (@JuanMilton) July 17, 2017

The Futon Critic shared that there will be other issues for the couple to face as well since Brooke is a champion pro wrestler who would love to eventually resume her career. For now, Weston is the family’s main breadwinner, but he is thinking about quitting his job in order to start his own construction business with his brother. Brooke is worried that it may not be successful and if his business fails, they would quickly go through their savings, leaving them with some major financial problems.

Rattled is produced by Magilla Entertainment and Flower Films for TLC, with Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen serving as the executive producers. The next episode titled “The Ultimate Heartbreak” airs on Tuesday, at 10 p.m. ET on the TLC Channel.

[Featured Image by TLC Channel]