Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Just Want Miranda Lambert To Stop Talking And Get Over The Split

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert parted ways close to two years ago, yet their divorce drama is still a hot topic. Lambert recently opened up about her split and admitted that it wasn’t easy living on a ranch in Oklahoma. How did the country crooner respond to his ex-wife’s comments?

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Shelton believes Lambert needs to move on with her life and stop talking about their divorce in public. The two parted ways in the fall of 2015. Shelton went on to date Gwen Stefani while Lambert hooked up with Anderson East.

“Blake [41] desperately wants to close the chapter in his life with Miranda [Lambert, 33] and move on fully,” the insider shared. “The proof was in his 2016 album [If I’m Honest], where everything on the record was his way of releasing his emotions about the divorce.”

That said, Shelton understands why Lambert has given it up. Although he would like her to move on, the country star respects the fact that Lambert needs to get over the split her own way. The insider claims that he wants nothing more than to see Lambert in a happy place and hopes that she finds love once again.

In her candid chat, Lambert revealed that she was “stifled” with Blake Shelton and couldn’t stand living in Oklahoma. She also explained how she wrote “Vice” the same day they announced their breakup. The country singer said that she entered the studio that day determined to let her emotions fly and wasn’t afraid of the consequences.

“I walked in [to the studio] with guns blazing,” she stated. “I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

Despite her recent comments, Lambert doesn’t want to reveal too many of the details about her split. Instead, E! Online reports that she wants her music to do the talking and assured fans that everything that happened is on the album, The Weight of These Wings.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there,” she said. “There’s no mystery anymore—take from it what you will.”

Shelton released his own breakup album last year, titled If I’m Honest. Unlike Lambert, Shelton was open about the album prior to its release and wasn’t afraid to talk about the divorce. The tracks were released six months before Lambert’s album, though she didn’t comment about it at the time. In fact, Lambert did not do any interviews before releasing her album and waited until now before finally talking about the breakup.

Despite all the drama, Shelton and Lambert are both happily dating other people. Shelton has not, however, officially commented on Lambert’s latest interview.

