Tiny Harris Claps Back At Fan Who Claimed T.I. Cheated On Their Wedding Anniversary

Tiny Harris is clapping back at a fan who brought up her husband T.I.’s cheating drama as she celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on social media.

Despite the two being somewhat estranged after announcing their divorce earlier this year, Harris took to Instagram this week to acknowledge their anniversary – only to have a fan bring up the cheating allegations that have swirled around the couple.

Harris acknowledged their seventh anniversary by posting a video from their wedding to her Instagram on July 30 and called the day one of the most memorable days of her life.

“The day I walked down that aisle to marry the man to make all my dreams come true,” she wrote of tying the knot with T.I. in a romantic ceremony in Miami in 2010. “Thx a million Mr. Harris & Happy 7th Anniversary.”

But while Harris reminisced, some of her fans weren’t ready to let the Xscape singer forget about the marriage drama that’s dominated the headlines over the past few months.

After months of rumors T.I. (also known as TIP) cheated on Tiny, and even a confession from Harris herself that her husband wasn’t faithful during their marriage, Harris seriously clapped back at a fan who dared to bring up the cheating allegations on her Instagram page.

According to a screen shot captured by The Shade Room, a fan commented on the video, “Too bad it was for nothing and he cheated.”

Tiny then clapped back at the fan with a scathing response.

“As your man probably cheating right now!” she hit back in the comments. “Grow up and get that hate out your blood!!”

Fans weighed in on Tiny’s clap back after the fan threw some major shade on her and TIP’s anniversary and left their two cents in the comments.

Some supported the social media user for telling it like it is after seeing Tiny’s Instagram video, while others called out the Instagram user for chiming in on the couple’s fractured marriage.

“The fan is not saying anything that Tiny didn’t confirm [in an] interview and supported through liking tweets,” @ronique_service noted, while @_ebonymajesty wrote in the comments, “Lmaoooo the fan ain’t lyin tho.”

“I wish people would let them live… & stop coming for Tiny don’t none of us know what they got going [on],” @2_much4youok then wrote in Harris’s defense.

“Wait. They’re celebrating their anniversary even tho they’re getting divorced?” @_princesstamika_ added. “The logic is where?”

Notably, Harris did claim that T.I. wasn’t completely faithful during their marriage and said during the final ever episode of their VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle in May that her husband had supposedly cheated and was unfaithful with one of her employees.

Speaking out about why they were ending their marriage, Harris explained on the reality show, “For those who don’t understand, TIP has some infidelities with a girl who I hired, and that girl is one of the reasons I got my own house.”

She then claimed to know “100 percent” that TIP had cheated on her with the woman but denied she had even cheated on her husband after he accused her of getting too close to Floyd Mayweather.

“I ain’t entwining my soul with nobody. I ain’t doing none of that,” Tiny hit back. “I have never cheated on you. Ever.”

The two have appeared to be on better terms since, as Tiny even serenaded TIP and their daughter Heiress during a performance with her Xscape bandmates in July.

What do you think of Tiny Harris clapping back at the social media user who brought up T.I.’s alleged cheating as she celebrated their wedding anniversary?

