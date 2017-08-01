Kim Kardashian Cosmetics For National Lipstick Day Slammed By Instagram Fans For Looking ‘Like A Mummy’

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been competing when it comes to flaunting their talent for coating on cosmetics in their Instagram photos. For National Lipstick Day, Kim showed off her skills by clumping on even more makeup than usual in her pictures. But it backfired as far as some of her Instagram fans were concerned, with one even informing Kardashian that she looked “like a mummy” with all those cosmetics covering her face and neck.

Kicking off National Lipstick Day, Kim started by showing off a glam session. Kardashian, 36, has reinvented herself as a cosmetics entrepreneur, and she chose to have her perky pout painted pink in an Instagram video to celebrate the special day, noted the Daily Mail.

YouTuber Patrick Starr took on the challenge (or had the honors, depending on the interpretation) of assisting Kim with her cosmetics transformation. Kardashian showed off her lids lined with kohl and precisely contoured cheeks in the clip that she posted.

Kardashian, who is the mom of a daughter, North, and a son, Saint, opted to flaunt the options available in the KKW X Kylie Cosmetics line, and she accentuated her cosmetics by styling her hair into a pair of sexy French braids. In another post, she let her tresses stay loose and tousled.

While Kim went with pink, other celebrities chose to go with bright red to honor National Lipstick Day, including Bella Thorne, who sported a sheer red dress that matched her bright lipstick, and model Irina Shayk, who went with a seductive white lace bodysuit with a bold hued lipstick.

But it was Kardashian who got the biggest backlash.

The comments section quickly filled up with criticism.

“she looks like a mummy.”

Another commentator apparently agreed with the “mummy” description, but also offered a variation on the theme.

“[A mummy]…or sphinx,” wrote another of Kardashian’s critics.

Some contended that the thick coat of cosmetics made Kim look unreal.

“How fake are you???” questioned one commentator.

Kardashian recently has shared her weight loss success with fans. As the Inquisitr noted, Kim shed 70 pounds using the low-carb Atkins diet, sparking renewed interest in ketogenic diets. Now, however, some of Kardashian’s followers are even criticizing her weight loss triumph, claiming that Kim looks better with thicker curves.

“@kimkardashian looks sick she looks better thick,” wrote one critic.

In another post, Kim shared her glam session with Patrick Starr, promoting the shade Kimmie and hawking the product line. But Kardashian’s followers weren’t all fans of that makeup-enhanced variation on her appearance either.

“@kimkardashian you look so stupid,” one follower informed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

It’s not all negativity when it comes to Kim and her Instagram platform, however. A cute dog photo won applause.

“Sweet,” wrote one fan.

“I love your dog,” praised another.

The furry little dog is North West’s beige Pomeranian puppy, which she received as a gift in June. At the time, Kim’s and Kanye’s 4-year-old daughter named the puppy Sushi. But late last month, North proved she’s a true Keeping Up With The Kardashians star when it comes to understanding the importance of gems.

The Daily Mail reported that the little girl just informed Kardashian that her doggy has a new name: Diamond. The name change announcement took place when Kim was filming the puppy for a social media video, with the puppy playing with a dog toy shaped like sushi (fake salmon over rice, completed with a band of seaweed).

However, although Kardashian referred to her daughter’s dog as Sushi, North corrected her mother to inform her that the dog’s name is now Diamond. Kim appeared to accept the new name for the family’s little gem of a dog.

So for those concerned that little Diamond might not have much fun because of a lack of opportunities to play with other dogs, doggy play dates are available. North’s cousin Penelope Disick, who is the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, received the sister puppy as a gift, and that dog has been named Honey, as Kardashian revealed on Instagram.

No word yet on whether Honey the dog has, like her sister, received a new gemstone name such as Ruby, Pearl, or Jade.

