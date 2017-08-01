Kailyn Lowry Blasted By Jo Rivera’s Fiancée Vee Torres After Announcing She’s Pregnant On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy news came as a major shock to her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and his fiancée, Vee Torres, on last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

During the July 31 episode of the show, Kailyn Lowry discussed her baby news with her former partner and when Torres learned she was expecting, she made it clear that she was quite disappointed in the reality star’s behavior.

As Hollywood Life revealed to readers on July 31, Vee Torres was upset about the unfortunate decision Kailyn Lowry made when she chose to get pregnant for the third time by a third man.

“What the hell is she thinking?” she asked.

Kailyn Lowry was seen on camera telling her former husband Javi Marroquin that she was unwilling to have more children. Then, just months after announcing the end of their marriage, she conceived a baby with another man. That said, the relationship didn’t last and by February of this year, Lowry confirmed she was single.

Kailyn Lowry has faced tons of backlash online and now, she’s dealing with the backlash from her ex-boyfriend’s fiancée, who said that the reality star should realize that her decisions have an impact on others, including her children.

Also during the Teen Mom 2 episode, Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera’s 7-year-old son Isaac was seen crying because his parents no longer live together.

Kailyn Lowry also shares a 3-year-old son, Lincoln Marshall, with her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, have been split up for the past several months and the reality star has been forced to prepare for the upcoming birth of their child with help only from her friends.

As for her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband, they will likely be on board with doing more with their sons once the baby boy or baby girl arrives.

