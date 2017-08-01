‘The Bachelorette’ ‘Destroyed’ Lee Garrett With Disturbing Tweets On ‘Men Tell All’

Last night, The Bachelorette aired the Men Tell All show and the screaming acted like a refresher course for the fans when it came to the popularity of the men on the show this season. Despite being cast-offs and deemed as unsuitable love interests by Rachel Lindsay, some of these guys had managed to gather some fans.

While Dean, Josiah, Kenny, Diggy, Fred, Jonathan, Will, and even Whaboom conjured up some of the loudest screams upon their introduction, the audience didn’t award the same type of welcome to Lee Garrett. On The Bachelorette finale next week, Rachel will make her choice between Eric, Peter, and Bryan, the last three men standing. As far as last night’s entertainment, the men who didn’t make the grade for Rachel came out to tell all about the real antics both on and off camera.

E! News describes Garret with his “drawling southern a**holery” as a man who didn’t get screams. They were quick to add that “he is a man who probably doesn’t deserve them.” Each Bachelorette contestant’s introduction came with memories for fans of the show. The love-hate relationship between Whaboom and Blake was one memory for the audience as well as DeMario’s uncanny ability to find new ways to hit bottom, even after he’s hit bottom, suggests E! News.

Fox News deems the feud between “white country boy Lee and African American pro wrestler Kenny” as one of the more memorable feuds on The Bachelorette to date. It was Kenny who said that before they stepped out in front of the audience, each and every one of the contestants agreed to keep this a peaceful Men Tell All. Despite a promise to respect one another, the feud between Lee and Kenny bubbled up. Kenny pointed the finger at Lee who was the one to break the rules.

According to Fox News, Lee’s disturbing tweets “regarding race and gender were exposed” and off camera, controversy erupted. On Men Tell All, Lee offered up an apology to Kenny for their “bitter battle” during the show. Lee opened up by sharing just how disappointed he was in himself after that battle with Kenny. He also conveyed that his focus should have been on Rachel, which is what he was there for in the first place.

Lee’s apology to Kenny on the Men Tell All show conjured up a comment from someone new. Kenny’s daughter joined him on the show and she shared, “I never thought it was a racist thing.”

With that said, Lee added, “I don’t have any ill will.” While that sounded all well and fine, Harrison took the liberty of reading some of Lee’s disturbing tweets aloud.

The studio audience became outraged, hearing just what Lee had tweeted. With each new tweet of Lee’s that Harrison shared, a few more jaws would drop within the audience. E! News reports that The Bachelorette “completely destroyed Lee Garrett” on the Men Tell All show.

It was easy to see why those jaws dropped as Harrison read one tweet where Lee compared women to dogs. In another tweet, Lee asked the question… “Guys, when is the last time you saw a pretty feminist?”

Harrison continued filling in the audience on Lee’s tweets, like the one where he wrote, “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has a sense of shame to cover their racist a** faces.”

Lee did admit he has a lot to learn. He then said, “I don’t like racism at all…it bothers me inside,” Lee claimed. “I do denounce those tweets.”

After the NAACP and KKK tweet was read, DeMario shouted that Lee’s tweets were “racist a– tweets.” He then said in a serious and angered tone, “You compared the NAACP to the KKK! That’s blasphemy. That’s stupid, bro!…That’s disrespectful to compare the f–king KKK who burned and hung crosses in people’s front lawns to the NAACP.”

DeMario then told Lee he was going to sit him down and give him a history lesson, this brought cheers from the audience. Lee’s final words on the subject were, “I’m sorry for saying those things when I was ignorant. That tweet was racist and I denounce it.”

When Rachel appeared toward the end of the show, she told Lee that she would meet him backstage and “I will be more than happy to give you a black history lesson, a lesson on women’s rights.” Lee could only reply with “I’m sorry, Rachel.”

A confused Dean had a few questions for Rachel once she appeared on the Men Tell All show. He wanted to know how she could tell him she loved him and then send him on his way. Rachel told him she meant what she said.

For some reason, Dean will not be one of the men she has to ponder about for next week’s proposal. Apparently, she loved three of the men more? Which of the three finalists will Rachel deem her true love? Tune in to find out if there is a proposal or not on The Bachelorette finale next Monday night.

