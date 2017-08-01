Mariah Carey ‘Delusional’ About Weight Gain? Star Takes Needed Break From Stage Amid Negative Press

Mariah Carey has been concerning fans lately due to a number of out-of-character performances the diva gave at the tail end of her Vegas residency and during her initial appearances on tour with Lionel Richie. Recently captured video footage of the star shows Carey looking less-than-enthused onstage and seemingly bored by singing her own music, as Inquisitr reported.

Additionally, critics are getting a bit nasty when it comes to the singer’s recent weight gain. Carey had been shedding weight and was in top form while she starred in her own reality series Mariah’s World in recent months. The singer had also been on a strict diet and was preparing for a walk down the aisle to billionaire James Packer. However, the businessman called off the engagement to Mariah, and it seems that the star’s motivation has gone by the wayside.

Sources recently spoke out about Carey’s increase in weight, and the supposed insiders indicate that the songstress has reached 180 pounds, and that, although the mother of two has been on strict diets and regimens in the past, her efforts are usually “half-hearted.”

OK! shares words of one source about Mariah’s recent weight increase, insisting that “she picks the most caloric treats possible — fries, pasta, ice cream.” The source also adds that the singer hates working out and “flat-out refuses to do it.”

There’s no denying that Mariah Carey appears to live in a bit of a bubble of glamor that perhaps causes her not to face reality. The said insider notes that Mariah is a bit “delusional ” about her diet choices and appearance.

HOT TOPICS: One hit wonder @MariahCarey suffers DRAMATIC weight gain! What has the singer been eating? https://t.co/BTTwq596hJ pic.twitter.com/8Quay7TtTT — Wendy Williams (@WendyWiIllams) July 19, 2017

“The reality is that her metabolism isn’t what it was, but good luck getting through to her, she only hears what she wants,” the source concludes.

Mariah Carey really two performances away from just taking a nap on stage

pic.twitter.com/NSegIugTq8 — OJ Enabosi ΩΨΦ???????? (@mrohsowreqless) July 26, 2017

Carey is currently getting a bit of a break from the stage and the negative press and instead has been spotted enjoying her time with her backup dancer beau, Bryan Tanaka. The “All the Hits” tour with Lionel Richie kicked off last month, and Mariah is currently resting up for the next leg. The diva was spotted having dinner with Tanaka in Beverly Hills at Maestros Steakhouse, as Daily Mail relays.

Mariah looked stunning in a form-fitting and cleavage-baring black gown. Her 34-year-old boyfriend was by Carey’s side, hand-in-hand and helping the 47-year-old into their waiting car. The beauty likely stifled any body-shamers while stepping out in the slimming ensemble.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]