Ben Affleck & New Girlfriend Caught Buying Booze! Is Jennifer Garner’s Ex Having A Relapse?

While Ben Affleck tried his best to be sober around Jennifer Garner, he seems to have returned into drinking now that he’s dating Lindsay Shookus. The Hollywood superstar and his new girlfriend were caught buying several bottles of alcohol at a liquor store in Maine. An eyewitness told Radar Online that the couple bought two bottles of Rose and a bottle of Bethenny’s Skinnygirl Margaritas on Sunday.

The employee shared a photo with Affleck, who looked disheveled as he stood in front of the liquor shelves. Unfortunately, the person who uploaded the image took it down later, but Perez Hilton was able to share the deleted photos. According to the worker, this was their second day to purchase booze at the store. The actor allegedly told the employee that he and his girlfriend were just in Maine for a couple of days and will be leaving on Sunday. Is Ben having an alcohol relapse?

The Justice League star completed a rehab program a couple of months ago, and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner was there to support him. According to PEOPLE, Ben Affleck announced on Facebook that he had finished the treatment for alcohol addiction and thanked the 45-year-old actress for supporting him and taking care of their kids. Despite the breakup, the two continued to co-parent their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5.

“He has been struggling and he decided that he needed to get back to being healthy again. It was Ben’s choice to receive treatment,” an insider said. “Jennifer is happy that he is working on himself.”

A source revealed that Affleck was making an effort to stay healthy, but something happened around the holidays that made him slip. Garner was reportedly supportive and understanding throughout her estranged husband’s ups and downs. The award-winning director expressed how much he wanted to live life to the fullest and be the best father that he can be on his Facebook post.

Now that Ben has a new girlfriend, it is now Lindsay’s turn to help him remain sober. According to PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live producer has been staying at her boyfriend’s new house in Los Angeles. They were spotted having dinner and returning to the actor’s house last month. The blonde beauty was previously married to her co-producer Kevin Miller, and they have one child together.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have been seeing each other on and off for about three years. This means that the two started dating while he was still married to Jennifer Garner. Their romance started just a few months after the producer gave birth to her child.

“They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” an insider close to the famous exes claimed. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

A source close to the Argo director claimed that Affleck and Shookus have only been dating for three months. The producer wasn’t the reason why Garner officially filed for a divorce. He allegedly enjoys his girlfriend’s company and will continue to see each other.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]