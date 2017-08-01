Why Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd May Not Return To ‘DWTS’ Season 25

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is admitting that she doesn’t know if she and new husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy will return to the popular ABC show after becoming parents.

Peta, who welcomed her first child with Maksim in January, revealed this week that she’s not sure if she and her fellow DWTS dancer will be heading back to the series when it returns for Season 25 in September and hinted that they may both take a step back to focus on their son.

Murgatroyd said on July 31 that they’re both still waiting to hear from DWTS producers if they’re in for the upcoming season but may not sign on the dotted line even if they are asked.

“To be honest, we don’t know yet,” Peta said when asked by Entertainment Tonight if she and Maksim will be returning to the dancing show in September.

“We’re sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are going be like,” she continued of a possible return to DWTS for their second consecutive season this year. Peta also admitted that fans of the show hoping to see the couple back in the ballroom should “stayed tuned” to see if they’re part of the cast again this year.

Notably, both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy headed straight back into the ballroom almost immediately following the birth of their son, Shai, on January 4 and competed against each other on Season 24 earlier this year. Peta teamed up with former The Bachelor star Nick Viall while Maksim competed with former Glee actress Heather Morris.

However, Peta explained that she’s not sure if she wants to be away from her newborn for such a prolonged amount of time again.

“I don’t want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” she told the outlet of why she may skip out on DWTS Season 25 to focus on being a mom. “I’m a mom now and that comes first, you know?”

But while she and her new husband haven’t officially committed to another season, Peta did reply “hell yeah!” when asked if she’s ready to get back to dancing. “I feel good. I really feel like I’m getting to my top shape again,” she said.

Notably, both Peta and Maksim have been spending a whole lot of quality time with their son recently after People reported that they married in an intimate ceremony in New York on July 8 and have been showing off their sweet family time on social media.

Maksim recently posted a seriously adorable video of his son getting his very first dance lesson from his famous Uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy, who also appears as a professional on the ABC show.

Chmerkovskiy shared an impossibly cute video of his and Murgatroyd’s baby boy dancing with Val and joked that he didn’t realize until after he shared the sweet family moment on Instagram that his 6-month-old son was actually topless.

“DNA. Something about some fruit and some trees,” he captioned the very sweet video of his son getting his groove on, hinting that Shai got all his dance skills from himself and Peta.

“[Val] with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on,” he then continued in the video’s caption, adding the jokey hashtag #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 is set to debut on ABC on September 18, with or without Peta and Maksim.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Samsung]