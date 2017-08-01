Jenelle Evans Wasn’t Invited To Her Son’s Birthday, What Is She Saying About Her Mom Now?

Jenelle Evans’ oldest son Jace celebrated his birthday over the weekend but sadly, the Teen Mom 2 star was not asked to attend.

After losing her bid for custody of the boy earlier this year and blasting her mom in her recently released memoir, Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom, Jenelle Evans was left off the guest list for her son’s big day.

While celebrating Jace’s birthday, Barbara Evans posted a photo of the boy on social media and said he was having a great day with his friends.

In response to the photo and party snub, Jenelle Evans said that her mother likely left her out of the bash because she’s upset that she won’t be getting an invite to Evans’ upcoming wedding.

“She’s mad I didn’t invite her to the wedding I guess so she said she was doing her own birthday with Jace,” Jenelle Evans revealed to Radar Online on July 31.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are getting married on September 23, 2017, but because Barbara Evans didn’t give Evans custody of her son, she will not be invited. As fans may recall, a judge on their custody case awarded Barbara with full custody of Jace in May and gave Evans visitation with the child.

While Jenelle Evans was unable to celebrate with her son days ago, she and her fiancé are planning to celebrate with Jace this weekend during a party of their own.

As Radar Online explained, Jenelle Evans put Barbara on blast in her memoir by claiming that her mother tricked her into giving her custody of Jace when he was an infant. As she explained, she wasn’t financially stable at the time of her son’s birth and couldn’t get a lawyer to fight back.

According to Jenelle Evans, she felt backed into a corner and fell into the alleged trap of giving her mother custody of Jace.

