‘Alaskan Bush People’ Might Be Ending Soon: Is This The Last Season?

Alaskan Bush People cancellation is running in the rumor mill again given the turn of events involving the Brown family. Could Season 7 be its last season?

This season, the Brown family received the devastating news that Ami Brown, the matriarch, has late stage lung cancer. After the diagnosis, they decided that it is time to leave the Alaskan bush so that Ami would be near the hospital for her medical needs. This is one of the reasons that fueled the speculations that Alaskan Bush People will be ending soon.

Aside from Ami’s sickness, Alaskan Bush People has faced issues of being fake, and Browntown is reportedly leased to Discovery Channel. That lease is said to be expiring around this time, which is why it made sense for the Brown family to shut down their Alaskan homestead. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some fans have questioned why they have to leave Browntown when they can just return from time to time even while Ami is receiving treatment.

A Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed, which is known for providing insider information about the show, teased that the show’s end is coming. It posted an edited photo of the family on their ship, with a fan posing and holding an eviction notice sign. Its caption read, “The end is near!”

Meanwhile, Alaskan Bush People spoilers suggest that the show is about to turn even darker as more details about Ami’s condition would be revealed, per TVOvermind. Ami is suffering from stage 3B lung cancer, which could have gone to stage 4 by now. At stage 3B, the survival rate is at 10 percent, and the patient can undergo a combination of chemotherapy and radiation treatment prior to considering a surgery. However, when cancer reaches stage 4, the treatment is focused on just easing the symptoms and improving the quality of life of the patient. If Ami’s illness does not improve, fans hope Alaskan Bush People would not let them watch Ami die.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Discovery.

