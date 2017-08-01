Carrie Underwood Returns To NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ With Antonio Brown, Derek Carr & More

Carrie Underwood is making her triumphant return as the performer of NBC’s Sunday Night Football opening theme.

NBC confirmed this week that Underwood will officially be back to perform the opening theme tune, “Oh Sunday Night,” for the new season and also revealed which big name NFL stars will be joining her in the new opening sequence.

Ten talented NFL players will be joining Carrie in the opener this year and have four Super Bowl rings between them.

Joining Underwood for the 2017/18 season are, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr, New England Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones, Oakland Raiders’ Khalil Mack, Denver Broncos’ Von Miller, Arizona Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson, New York Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul, and Dallas Cowboys player Dak Prescott.

But while Underwood and her NFL friends won’t officially be onscreen together until the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in the season-opening game of Sunday Night Football on September 10, SNF fans will actually be able to see the country superstar back on screens a little earlier.

NBC confirmed that football fans will be getting a sneak peek at the new 2017 SNF opening on August 27 when the San Francisco 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL preseason game.

Carrie confirmed the big news that she would be returning to Sunday Night Football for the fifth consecutive season after taking the reins from her fellow country star Faith Hill in 2012 on Twitter.

The star’s team confirmed that she would be back in a message posted to her official account on July 31 and even shared a sneak peek behind the scenes photo with Carrie’s more than 7 million followers.

Underwood was previously spotted filming the opening with the football stars in Los Angeles in June, where fans claimed that the singer may have been showing off a possible baby bump in a tight red mini-dress.

However, the American Idol winner was quick to shut down the pregnancy rumors in a bikini.

Carrie made it pretty clear that she wasn’t concealing a bump after she posted a stunning snap of herself in a bikini during a recent vacation which showed off her flat stomach and toned abs as she posed in the two-piece by a lake.

Underwood then joked about fans accusing her of being pregnant and attempting to hide a baby bump by admitting that she’d actually just eaten a little too much Mexican food. Carrie joked on Twitter that she was instead sporting a “food baby” and wasn’t about to give her 2-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher a little brother or sister just yet.

“That’s what I call a ‘food baby,'” the singer joked on Twitter following the pregnancy rumors. “I’ve been accused of being preggers after some good Mexican food! Mmmmm… guacamole…”

Are you excited to see Carrie Underwood return to NBC’s Sunday Night Football again this year? What do you think of the roster of NFL stars joining her in the new SNF opening?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]