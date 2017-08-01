‘Days Of Our Lives’ Rumor: Is Louise Sorel Returning As Vivian Alamain?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm the return of some characters and rumors that others will make a comeback. The latest rumor is that new head writer Ron Carlivati might be bringing back Vivian Alamain, who was previously portrayed by Louise Sorel.

DOOL spoilers and rumors are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Viewers that have been watching Days Of Our Lives for several years could never forget Vivian. She always had wild and crazy storylines, including burying people alive and stealing embryos. When she left Salem in 2011, Vivian was headed to India with Ivan.

According to SoapHub, there is a rumor that Louise Sorel might be reprising the role of Vivian. As fans may recall, she was connected by marriage to both Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). In fact, she married Victor twice and was responsible for stealing Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) embryo, which is how Philip Kiriakis was brought into the world. It was a wild, twisted storyline that would eventually cause Victor to have a stroke.

Another memorable moment from Vivian on Days Of Our Lives is when she buried Melanie Layton alive. She taunted her via walkie talkie and literally rolled around on her grave with delight. She tried to kill Melanie on multiple occasions.

It was previously teased that Ron Carlivati plans on bringing back some old characters. While some of those have already been announced, others will remain a surprise. The new head writer does not want to bring any new faces to Salem until the beginning of 2018.

Congratulations to the #DAYS cast on 13,000 episodes! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Those that are familiar with Carlivati’s work on other TV shows say his writing is explosive and over the top. Expect the unexpected and characters tend not to stay dead. It has already been teased that Chandler Massey (the old Will Horton) is coming back. Fans are wondering who else will be resurrected from the grave.

The gang's all here. #DAYS ⠀ ????: @LaurenKoslow A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:29pm PST

What do you think of the rumor that Vivian Alamain might be returning to Days Of Our Lives? Would you like to see Louise Sorel reprise her role on the NBC soap opera?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]