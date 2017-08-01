Angelina Jolie Sets The Record Straight: Star Denies Cruel Child Auditions, Never Hoped To Reunite With Pitt

Angelina Jolie likely never suspected that she would be the target of such a massive backlash following her exclusive interview with Vanity Fair. The actress was candid and open during the chat, and even surprised close friends of she and her estranged ex Brad Pitt because of the words spoken about the former couple’s six children.

Those close to Brad and Angelina are said to have been shocked that the beauty brought up details about how the children are coping since she filed for divorce from Pitt because the pair had agreed to keep matters regarding their children private since sealing court documents back in January, as Inquisitr recently reported. It was at this point that Jolie and Pitt began to amicably move forward in the divorce proceedings.

Although questions were raised about this aspect of the interview, the real backlash came when Jolie shared the process that was used in her most recent film for the purpose of auditioning children. First They Killed My Father outlines the horrific events which involved mass killings in Cambodia led by Communist Khmer Rouge. Jolie shared that she and the director sought child actors for the roles in the Netflix film by visiting orphanages and circuses and putting the children through various exercises, such as putting money in front of them and observing the youths’ reaction to having the cash then taking it away.

Criticism was rampant following Jolie’s interview as many viewed the said strategy as cruel and traumatic. Angelina has, however, since defended herself against accusations of cruelty. Business Insider relays the UN special envoy’s words in response to the backlash, who insists that Vanity Fair misrepresented the scenario she had described.

“I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario. The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

The producer of the film also spoke up and noted that not all of the children were impoverished and that during casting, all children had caregivers with them at “all times.”

Angelina Jolie is likely not enjoying the added stress that this new bit of negative press has added to an already tumultuous time in her life, seeing as she is navigating her way through a difficult divorce. Despite false claims, although fans of Brangelina would love to see the former A-list couple reunite, Angelina Jolie has no intention of reconciling with Brad Pitt, as Gossip Cop notes.

