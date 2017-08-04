The New ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ Trailer Will Make You Cry, See How Winnie The Pooh Came To Life [VIDEO]

Get a glimpse of how Winnie The Pooh came to life as the first full-length trailer for the movie Goodbye Christopher Robin gets released. Unlike the previously released teaser, the new trailer gives the audience a deeper look at A.A. Milne’s life.

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give everyone a glimpse how the beloved Winnie The Pooh was created. The family-friendly drama movie stars critically-acclaimed actors and is packed with childhood nostalgia. Everyone will get a glimpse of the popular characters in the Hundred Acre Wood. At the same time, the audience will be treated to an emotional punch as they see the family struggle after the sweeping success of the books.

Behind the creation of Winnie The Pooh is a melancholic story of its creator A.A. Milne. Goodbye Christopher Robin captures the complex rise to fame of his books and his son, Screenrant explained. Milne’s son, Christopher Robin, inspired him to create one of the most successful childhood characters of all time. Robin’s love for his stuffed bear gave way to the magical world of Winnie The Pooh during a difficult time. His other creations left unrecognized, Milne began to fee bitter towards his most popular work. More so, young Robin was forced to deal with international fame making him feel the same resentment towards the character as well.

A.A. Milne’s whimsical and joyous stories about Pooh Bear is the perfect diversion everyone needed when World War I ended. However, the audience will see Milne’s struggle from the horrific memories of the war despite the joy he brought to others. While writing had become like a therapy for him, the great success of his creation has put Robin under the spotlight.

Robin became the subject of intense speculation, which eventually put a strain in his relationship with his parents and nanny. In the end, he became bitter towards Winnie The Pooh and his friends. He eventually became estranged with his parents. This last bit of fact remains to be seen though.

Goodbye Christopher Robin stars Domhnall Gleeson as A.A. Milne, Margot Robbie as Daphne (Milne’s wife) and Will Tilston as the young Christopher Robin. The cast also includes Kelly Macdonald, Stephen Campbell Moore, Alex Lawther, Richard McCabe, Nico Mirallegro, Geraldine Somerville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The A.A. Milne’s biopic film is directed by Simon Curtis and is expected to compete with other films towards the Oscars.

Goodbye Christopher Robin will be released on October 13, 2017. Watch the emotional full-length trailer below.

[Featured Image by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]