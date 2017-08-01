Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Pose For First Family Photo With Baby Samuel, Fans Worry About Jill And Her Son

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and their two sons just took their first photo together as a family of four. While the Dillards look happy in the sweet snapshot, some fans are still concerned about the well-being of Jill and her baby boy.

On Monday, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard posed for an snapshot with baby Samuel and his big brother, 2-year-old Israel. Samuel Scott Dillard was born on July 8, but this is the first time he and Israel have appeared in a family photo together. Jill shared the image on her Instagram page with a blue heart emoji and three hashtags: “#littlehappyfamilyof4,” “#soblessed,” and “#boymom.”

For the special snapshot, Samuel’s parents dressed him in an adorable green onesie with a turtle print design. They couldn’t get the little guy to look at the camera, but one day he’ll probably become a pro at posing for pictures just like his photogenic older brother.

Jill Duggar’s Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing over how cute little Samuel is, and many of them offered their opinions on which Duggar he resembles the most.

“Omg the little one looks like Jill’s dad,” wrote one fan.

“Just a precious family! Is it me though..or does baby Samuel favor his aunt Jessa?” another asked.

“Wow! Baby Samuel looks like a carbon copy of his daddy! Beautiful family!!!!” read another comment.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

However, some Duggar fans are still wondering whether Jill experienced complications during labor that she’s having a difficult time recovering from. Ever since little Samuel’s arrival, fans have been worried about her health. As In Touch Weekly reports, there’s been speculation that Jill had to have an emergency hysterectomy after giving birth via C-section for the second time. She and Derick have often spoken about their plans to have as many kids as God is willing to bless them with, so she’d likely have a hard time coming to terms with being incapable of having more than two. After the Counting On star shared a cryptic Instagram post about how it can be a struggle to “count our blessings when things aren’t going like we planned,” some fans also surmised that she’s suffering from postpartum depression.

On Friday, Jill Duggar shared another Instagram post that has her followers wondering whether something is up. This one was a Bible verse that she described as “a comforting reminder.”

Now fans on the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page are speculating that baby Samuel might be facing some long-term health issues that Jill is concerned about.

“I just looked at some pics and it does look like it could be microcephaly,” wrote one fan.

Microcephaly is a birth defect that can be caused by the Zika virus. It’s marked by a head that is smaller than normal, and babies born with the condition may suffer from intellectual disabilities. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, fans have previously expressed concerns about the possibility of Jill contracting Zika and passing it along to Samuel while he was still in the womb. The mosquito-borne disease is a serious problem in El Salvador, which is where Jill and Derick have been living as missionaries. Women residing in the country have even been advised to avoid getting pregnant for at least two years.

However, some fans are arguing that there’s nothing wrong with Samuel. They think his head looks completely normal in other photos that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have shared on Instagram.

“This is the only photo his head looks remotely small. And in no way Zika. All the others it looks normal,” wrote one fan.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will likely share more details about Samuel’s birth when Counting On returns to TLC on September 11.

[Featured Images by Jill Dillard/Instagram, Derick Dillard/Instagram]