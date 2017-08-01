Miley Cyrus Poses Topless With Her Dog On Her Bare Chest

Miley Cyrus is once again stripping down and showing off a whole lot of skin, only this time she’s involving her dogs.

Cyrus posted a controversial snap of herself to her Instagram account on July 31 which showed her topless as she lay in bed with her three dogs.

It’s not clear if Miley was fully nude in the photo as her bottom half was covered by white bed sheets, though the star proved that she was most definitely exposing her top half to the world as she covered her right breast with a flower emoji while her one of her dogs also lay across her bare chest.

Cyrus didn’t reveal to her more than 70 million Instagram followers exactly why she decided to strip down and strategically cover her top half with her pet and flowers, simply captioning the almost nude upload with a number of different flower emojis.

The photo divided the star’s fans online as her followers both praised and slammed Miley for going nude in the comments section.

“[You’re] so weird wtf why post this?” Instagram user @davidmoloneyyy hit back at the singer, while @itspaulgray told the former Hannah Montana star to “Put some clothes on” after seeing her latest nude upload on the social media site.

But while some slammed Cyrus for going topless while lying in bed with her dogs, others praised the star for sharing the candid moment with her beloved pets with the world.

“You honestly have the cutest dogs ever and I’m jealous!” @peachy_redhead_97 told Miley.

“Nothing like waking up with your fur babies all snuggled up,” @Brianbyles added. “That’s a love no person can match.”

Notably, Cyrus – who is an outspoken vegan – has made no secret of her love of animals in the past and even slammed meat eaters earlier this month by claiming that they don’t love animals.

Miley re-posted a controversial photo from singer Moby to her Instagram account on July 8 in which she claimed that anyone who isn’t a vegetarian doesn’t love animals.

Posting a manipulated image that showed half of a dog’s face next to half of a cow’s face, the “Malibu” singer wrote, “If you choose to eat meat…. you love PETS not ANIMALS…..” She then added the hashtags #loveanimalsdonteatthem and #vegan.

Miley also got a tattoo in tribute to her vegan lifestyle last month after she previously revealed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that she made the big change because of a pig and a pet blowfish she had which she believed to be “intelligent.”

The singer showed off her new ink to the world on her social media account on July 9 which showed she’d had the vegan flower symbol etched onto the underneath of her left arm.

Cyrus then captioned the photo of her latest tattoo, “Vegan for life!” with a heart emoji.

What do you think of Miley Cyrus stripping nude and going topless while in bed with her dogs?

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart Media]