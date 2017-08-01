Kathy Griffin Is Completely Bald, But For A Good Reason

After enduring a few months of turmoil for posing with what looked like President Trump’s severed head, Kathy Griffin is back in the public eye, this time without any hair and for a great cause.

Griffin’s sister, Joyce, has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment for the invasive disease. The fervent comedienne is known for her humorous, sometimes irreverent, repartee. But regardless of what anyone may think her her, Kathy Griffin certainly never does anything in half measures.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that Griffin was recently pictured without a single hair on her head. This time the reality TV star has traded in her caustic brand for a deeply compassionate, moving act of solidarity with her sister’s cancer battle.

In a picture shared by journalist Yashar Ali, Kathy, now 56-years-old, can be seen rubbing her scalp after losing those famous red locks. In a second image, Kathy squats beside her mother, Maggie, who is stroking her daughter’s head while feigning shock.

So iconic are her red locks, that Griffin’s neighbors, Kendall and Kris Jenner, once visited her home wearing ginger wigs that looked just like Kathy’s signature coiffure, as reported by Teen Vogue.

“These 2 @kendalljenner @krisjenner characters somehow snuck into my home and tried on my ‘magic hair,'” Griffin wrote in a post on Instagram.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Mama Griffin used her Twitter account to express pride in Kathy’s gesture towards her other daughter.

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

At this stage, it is unclear which type of cancer Joyce Griffin has been diagnosed with, reports People Magazine. This is the second time Kathy has had to deal with a sibling struggling with cancer. Her brother, Gary Griffin, lost a battle against esophageal cancer three years ago.

Gary was 63-years-old at the time, and Kathy described her brother’s last days as a “brutal struggle” in an Instagram post dedicated to his memory.

This AM my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer. Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh. He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier "muskies"… Oh & he was funny as sh*t. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Jan 22, 2014 at 10:12am PST

Ever since coming under intense fire after posing for a picture holding a mockup of a severed and bloodied head resembling Donald Trump, Griffin has been keeping a low profile.

The star of My Life on the D-List recently announced that a Secret Service investigation into the controversial image had wrapped up and that she has been completely exonerated.

TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally. pic.twitter.com/1AGZ0dCMDN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

Immediately after the picture with Trump’s head was published, Griffin was fiercely rebuked by the president.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!,” Trump tweeted.

Despite the fact that Kathy later apologized and admitted that she had gone too far, Griffin lost work and also reported that she was being “bullied” by members of the president’s family.

Nevertheless, the Griffins seem to be back in high spirits, notwithstanding another cancer diagnosis in the family, as Kathy and their mother Maggie do everything in their power to remain optimistic while supporting their beloved Joyce.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]