Phaedra Parks Return With Porsha Williams Rumor: Fired Reality TV Star Is Not On ‘Girls Trip’ With Cast

Phaedra Parks is not returning for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 after reports that she has been fired. Rumors emerged that Phaedra could be returning after she hashtagged #girlstrip on her Instagram page the same day Porsha Williams revealed she is also on a “girls trip.”

Phaedra was fired after accusing Kandi Burruss of date raping Porsha Williams. The rumor was revealed to be a revenge plot by the lawyer, and Porsha has stated that she has ceased communication with her former best friend.

While Phaedra used the #girlstrip hashtag, she appears alone in all her Instagram photos, which further fueled rumors that she may be secretly filming Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. However, it seems like Porsha and the RHOA castmates are having a girls’ trip in a different location.

Phaedra Parks is at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts while Porsha Williams and the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast are in San Francisco, according to blogger Tamara Tattles.

Phaedra reportedly listed her mansion to rent for $10,556 a month. Parks subsequently removed the listing after reports emerged and took to Twitter to deny that she put her mansion up for rent. According to The Roots, caching revealed that the former RHOA cast member did put up her mansion for rent.

Girls Day Out???? #50cynt A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Another report suggests that Phaedra will film a short scene apologizing to Porsha but this has yet to be confirmed.

Issa #GirlsTrip ???? @shereewhitfield #FunTime MY HAIR: @GoNakedHair wavy ???? A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

It seems like Phaedra was attempting to mislead fans that she will be filming RHOA with the #girlstrip hashtag.

Just beaching #summer #girlstrip #fun #marthasvineyard #inkwell ???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Some reports suggest that the RHOA girls’ trip has something to do with Nene Leakes’ homophobic comments a few years ago. Nene is allegedly out to prove that she is not homophobic in the trip but this is yet to be confirmed.

It is reported that some castmates feel that Porsha Williams should also be fired for her role in spreading the date rape lie. It is yet to be determined if Kandi and Porsha manage to mend their relationship in RHOA Season 10.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]