‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 8 Could Be The Final Season Despite More Hawaiian Actors Joining Main Cast

The upcoming season of Hawaii Five-0 could be still be suffering from the consequences of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s recent departure. Despite the addition of new main cast members and the promotion of three Hawaiian actors, there are speculations that Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 could be the show’s last.

The CBS series has decided to add actors Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale to the show’s main cast. In addition to that, Ian Anthony Dale has been promoted to series regular. This means that Kono Kalakaua’s husband Adam Noshimuri will be recruited into Five-0 to officially work with Alex O’Loughlin’s Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan’s Danny Williams.

However, it looks like Dale was not the only one who got a big promotion in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. According to Honolulu Star Advisertiser, recurring cast members Kimee Balmilero, Dennis Chun, and Taylor Wily will now be part of the main cast.

This is certainly a promising development for the series. Balmilero, Chun, and Wily all grew up in Hawaii, and their characters have helped McGarrett and Danno in several cases. In addition to that, Chun is a part of the show’s legacy because his father Kam Fong Chun was the original Chin Ho Kelly.

It looks like things are looking up for Hawaii Five-0 especially after showrunner Peter Lenkov confirmed that Alex O’Loughlin will not be leaving the series soon. Nevertheless, there are speculations that Season 8 might be the show’s final season due to waning interest from the fans.

There is little doubt that most viewers are still excited to see what will happen next for McGarrett and Danno as they deal with the new additions to Five-0. However, there are some who believe that Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 will not work without Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua because the two characters were an important part of the series.

The demand for Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park’s return has even led some fans to lash out at Scott Caan, who had appeared sporadically in the previous season. People believe that it is Caan who needs to leave the show instead of Kim and Park.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premieres on CBS on September 29.

