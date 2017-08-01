‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Billy, Victoria Make Discoveries That End Cane’s Marriage, Lily Throws Ashby Out

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Cane’s marriage has collapsed. Lily has finally run out of patience. She has been struggling to give Cane a chance to prove himself, but now she’s had enough.

Lily (Christel Khalil) gets information from Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) scuttled the DARE commercial shoot by paying someone to doctor digital footage to incriminate Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Lily confronts Cane with Victoria’s information, and when Cane is unable to explain himself, Lily feels so disgusted that she can’t bear to spend the night under the same roof with him. She wants him out of the house immediately and demands that he pack his things and leave.

Cane tries to talk to Lily to make her calm down, but she is completely over him after all the horrible things he has done. She insists that she wants him out of the house that night.

Trouble started between the “Lane” couple after Cane cheated on Lily with Juliet (Laur Allen). Although Juliet had seduced Cane by spiking his sake bombs, the incident hurt Lily. She felt even more deeply hurt when Juliet announced that she was pregnant with Cane’s child.

Despite her hurt, Lily continued to do her best to be understanding because she wanted to save their marriage, according to Soap Hub. The crisis in their marriage came to a head when Lily discovered that Cane had stolen $25,000 from their children’s college funds. Lily’s discovery that Cane stole from their children, Mattie (Lexis Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander), came as a shock.

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Cane raided their children’s college funds to pay off Jesse (Max Adler), who is blackmailing him. Jesse is the videographer who helped Cane edit footage of Billy with the hockey team to incriminate him and get him fired.

Victoria and Billy catch up with Jesse and obtain detailed information about the incident from him. The information about Cane’s past crime that Jesse provides is sufficient to ruin Cane. Cane’s lies and deceit could have ruined Brash & Sassy. Victoria and Billy are determined to ensure that he faces dire consequences for it, so Victoria goes to Lily and reveals everything to her.

The latest information about Cane makes it impossible for Lily to continue pretending that nothing is amiss and that she can still patch things up with Cane to preserve her marriage. She must face the reality about Cane and end the marriage.

