Jinger Duggar Visits Jeremy Vuolo’s Parents, Fans Think She Looks Pregnant In New Instagram Photo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently went on a social media posting spree, and fans think Jinger looks pregnant in one of the images Jeremy shared.

Last week, Jeremy headed home to Pennsylvania to visit with his family. He documented the trip on Instagram, and his followers begged him to share a new photo or two of his wife. Jeremy has finally complied with their requests, and now Duggar fans think there’s a reason he and Jinger made a special trip to the Keystone State to meet with Jeremy’s mom and dad; they believe that the couple was there to share some big baby news with the possible grandparents-to-be.

Jinger Duggar’s lower torso isn’t visible in the black and white photo that Jeremy Vuolo shared of his wife posing with his mother, but fans still think that the Counting On star looks pregnant. She’s wearing a loose fitting dark top with her purse strap across her chest, and she’s rocking a lot of bling. Her accessories include a statement necklace adorned with many large geometric shapes and a pair of matching earrings. It’s impossible to tell whether she’s wearing pants, so instead of commenting on which item of clothing she chose to cover her legs with, fans focused on the tiny bit of her upper stomach that can be seen in the image.

“Yep! Jinger is very pretty! Looks like she expecting,” wrote one of Jeremy’s Instagram followers.

“Jinger is glowing. She looks pregnant,” another commented.

Mi amor y mi madre A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Some fans believe that Jinger Duggar found out she was pregnant in mid-July. Members of the Free Jinger web community point to one of her Instagram posts about a very special date night with Jeremy as potential evidence that she’s expecting her first child. The 23-year-old Duggar daughter gushed about her “babe” surprising her with a slice of cheesecake and a bouquet of yellow roses after they had dinner, and she shared a photo of the flowers in a slideshow of seven images. Fans noticed something about the bouquet that made them think that the couple was celebrating a positive pregnancy test.

“Three roses in the arrangement. She’s knocked up,” wrote one fan.

“I feel like the ‘special dinner’, romantic letter, all the pictures commemorating the evening, basically just all the hoopla around it has me leaning baby,” another commented.

If the couple is expecting their first child, it looks like they also got to celebrate the news with the Duggar family. On Monday evening, Jinger shared a photo of the cockpit of a small plane. She revealed that the pilot of the aircraft was a Duggar, so she was likely heading to her home state of Arkansas or going back to Texas after visiting with her family. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell threw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party on Friday, so it’s possible that Jinger and Jeremy flew to Arkansas to attend the event.

During the couple’s visit, Jeremy Vuolo spent a little time teaching Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s oldest son how to play soccer. The former professional goalie thinks that Spurgeon is a natural even though he’s breaking a big rule in one of his uncle’s Instagram photos. As you can see, Spurgie is carrying the soccer ball around in his hands. At least he’s making sure that he stays hydrated.

He's going to be a proper footballer, @ben_seewald ???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

If Jinger Duggar is pregnant with her own little future soccer star, she may wait a few more weeks before sharing the news with fans. Counting On returns to TLC on September 11, and a pregnancy announcement would serve as the perfect promo for the reality series’ season premiere.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]