‘Pokemon GO’ Update: Moltres Begins Replacing Articuno While Raids Are Reportedly ‘Breaking’ The Game

A Pokemon GO update was just rolled out as players confirmed sightings of the legendary bird Moltres in Raids, a feature that a gaming expert believes is “breaking” the game.

Excitement for the release of the highly anticipated legendary Pokemon release is now heightened as players are treated to another new Pokemon to capture: Moltres.

Now that Articuno is nowhere to be seen, Moltres is starting to appear in Raid battles as promised, according to Silph Road as cited by Express UK. This confirms a previous report from the Inquisitr stating that Niantic will release the three legendary birds one at a time.

Based on the Inquisitr report, Articuno was the first legendary Pokemon to be introduced to the real world for a limited time since Team Mystic was the winner of the recently concluded Pokemon GO fest. While the arrival of the legendary bird was announced in a Pokemon GO update report, it was not mentioned that the character will only be made available for a limited time.

Because of this, Heavy suggested the possibility that Niantic is planning to release the other legendary birds after Articuno’s time is up, something that has just been confirmed on the game’s official Twitter account and by the disappearance of the Pokemon and the arrival of Moltres in Pokemon Gym Raids.

Battle Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Raid Battles around the world (Articuno: now to 7/31, Moltres: 7/31–8/7, Zapdos: 8/7–8/14)! pic.twitter.com/HpOG9BM7gM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 26, 2017

Now that Moltres has already been spotted in some areas, it goes without saying that Niantic is staying true to their word by releasing the different team mascots on the date they announced on Twitter.

The Legendary Pokémon Moltres has been spotted in Pokémon GO! Gather your friends and find a Legendary Raid Battle near you! pic.twitter.com/5ar9aV86q9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 31, 2017

But while the Pokemon GO update on the legendary birds’ arrival and Legendary Raid Battles provides a positive effect for the game at the moment, gaming expert and Forbes contributor Paul Tassi revealed that this might just be for the short term. In fact, he believes that the Raids are actually “starting to break” Pokemon GO.

Speaking about the switchover between Articuno and Moltres, Tassi said that the update may have re-engaged players because of the new and exciting activity to the point of pushing the mobile game up to its initial post as the highest grossing app.

However, he also believes that the Raids made the other activities in the game a lot more boring and a lot less engaging with the massive incentives that players get from it.

“Raids have essentially rendered every other activity in Pokemon GO useless because of how rewarding they are,” he wrote.

“There’s very little incentive to do anything but raid, which has fundamentally changed the core of Pokemon GO as a game.”

To prove his point, he explained that Raids made catching Pokemon, hatching eggs, the Buddy System, and Gym Battles useless now that players get more rewards from doing Raid Battles that take much less time and effort compared to the four core activities. To top that off, he said that the only reward that Raids lack is the Stardust that is used to power up the player’s captured Pokemon.

Thus, it goes without saying that Niantic still has a long way to go if they plan on releasing a Pokemon GO update that will save the game in the long run.

“When so many valuable rewards are centered on one activity and one activity alone, the rest of the game suffers,” he added.

What do you think of this Pokemon GO update? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by CatLane/iStock]