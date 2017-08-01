Kenya Moore’s Confrontation With Kim Zolciak: Details Revealed By ‘RHOA’ Cynthia And Nene

Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak’s feud has extended to Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 after their trade of words in the finale of the previous season. More details have emerged about Kim and Kenya’s confrontation on set.

Kim accused Kenya of having a fake marriage to her new husband Marc Daly, and Kenya returned fire by bringing up the story about Mrs. Zoliak allegedly pimping out her daughter for tickets to a John Legend concert. Kim reportedly heard Kenya say something about her injured son, which led to her launching at Kenya before being held back by other cast members or security on the set. However, there seems to be more to the story.

TMZ cameras caught up with the returning Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey and asked them about the confrontation. Both cast members, who were present when the confrontation went down, stated that they did not hear Kenya mention Kim’s son. Cynthia makes it clear that she is not biased toward Kenya by stating that she is “team truth.”

Kim is yet to respond to Nene and Cynthia on social media, and you will have to tune into RHOA Season 10 to see the confrontation and the aftermath.

Feels good to have a friend when you need one @kandi #rhoa A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Kenya is mourning the loss of her grandmother who raised her. She thanked Cynthia Bailey for her flowers and posted a picture with Kandi Burruss, who is also offering her support.

Speaking of RHOA Season 10, some fans suspect that Phaedra will be making a comeback due to a series of Instagram posts. Parks, who was reportedly fired from the series, posted an Instagram post citing a girls’ trip at Inkwell Beach at Martha’s Vineyard.

Issa #GirlsTrip ???? @shereewhitfield #FunTime MY HAIR: @GoNakedHair wavy ???? A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

On the same day, her former best friend Porsha William’s posted an Instagram picture of a girls’ trip with fellow cast mate Sheree Whitfield. It is unclear if they are in the same location, and there will be more on this as information becomes available.

It is reported that Kim Zolciak and Nene Leakes signed on to RHOA Season 10 as part-time cast members. There are no details on how many episodes they will appear in but filming has commenced.

What do you think of Kenya and Kim’s feud?

Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]