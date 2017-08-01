‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Could Have Maria Bello’s Character As His New Love Interest

NCIS Season 15 is premiering this September, and fans are excited to see how the story continues from the major cliffhanger of Season 14. There’s also another storyline that fans are looking forward to — Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) new romance.

There have been reports that Gibbs will find a new love interest on NCIS Season 15. While the identity of the actor who’ll be playing the role remains undisclosed, it is speculated that Maria Bello, who was recently announced as Season 15’s new series regular, will fit the bill.

CBS announced last week that the ER star will join Harmon and the rest of the cast for the next season. The 50-year-old actress will serve as a replacement for Jennifer Esposito, who made her last appearance on Season 14 as Agent Alex Quinn.

Bello will make her debut in Episode 4 of NCIS but her character’s name has not been revealed. The network officially described the character as the Army’s second lieutenant, who has “served two tours in Afghanistan.” She joined the NCIS team and made a reputation as a top forensic psychologist.

Bello’s unnamed character on NCIS Season 15 is not afraid to challenge Gibbs unlike other members of the team.

As CBS described, “there will be friction but also mutual respect. She is a positive force, mischievous and at times acerbic.”

This only proves that her expertise and her tough personality will make her an asset to the team. Even if Bello’s character may clash with Gibbs, she will form a “unique relationship” with the NCIS team leader, as revealed by NCIS executive producers, George Schenck and Frank Cardea.

While the romance storyline for Gibbs has yet to be confirmed, speculation is now rife that Bello might step into the role of his new love interest for NCIS Season 15. As previously reported, a new character named Reagan will join the crime drama series. According to a source for Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman, this new character is in her 40s and has an impressive resume. She is also not reluctant to confront Gibbs and coincidentally, it was reported that she’s a psychologist — the same as Bello’s character.

Could Maria Bello play as Reagan, Mark Harmon’s Gibbs’ rumored love interest in NCIS Season 15? Fans will find out when the series returns on Sept. 26.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]