Will Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Have A Change Of Heart? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Prays He Does [Report]

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez has been quiet for half of the Teen Mom 2 star’s pregnancy but a recent report is now claiming that she is still praying that he changes his mind.

According to Hollywood Life, the 25-year-old reality TV star is still hoping that her third child will grow up with a complete family based on a statement from an insider reportedly close to the situation.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is praying that Chris [Lopez] has a change of heart and he will want to be a dad after the baby is born,” the source told the outlet.

On top of that, the insider went on to note how the mother of two does not want her baby to experience what she did, growing up without a father.

“Kailyn’s own father upped and left when she was really young, so she knows what it’s like to grow up without a dad, and she really doesn’t want the same for her baby,” the insider added.

“The thought of her baby having to grow up without a father to guide and love him or her absolutely breaks Kailyn’s heart.”

Because of that, the reality TV star, who is set to give birth anytime soon, is hoping that her longtime friend and the infamous Kailyn Lowry baby daddy number three decides to be a father to their child once he sees photos of “Baby Lo” when he or she arrives.

Had a date with Baby Lo this morning ???????????????? @polkadotprintshop A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Despite this, however, Hollywood Life’s source clarified that she doesn’t want to get romantically involved with Chris again.

“Kailyn doesn’t have any desire to get back with Chris romantically, but she thinks it’s really important for their child to have him in his or her life.”

In fact, the source went on to emphasize that she is “still very, very angry with Chris” but doesn’t want to let her feelings get in the way of her child’s happiness.

News about Kailyn Lowry’s hopes about her baby daddy’s change of heart comes right after she confessed about how surprised she was when she found out that she was pregnant again on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Had so much fun taking my maternity pictures with @photographybydeannamichele ???????????????????? thank you so much! #behindthescenes flower hair piece & dress from @sewtrendyaccessories hair & make up by @mestradaaa A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

In fact, based on a report from People, Kail revealed that doctors told her that the only way she could get pregnant again was through fertility treatments and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I was told I couldn’t carry anymore children,” she said while admitting to Jo Rivera, her ex, about her fears of having another miscarriage.

At the time, Jo asked her whether or not she wanted to be with the father of her third child. In response, she explained that while she did want to, the infamous Kailyn Lowry baby daddy number three made it clear that he did not want to be part of the show.

After that, the 25-year-old MTV star confirmed to a producer that she and Chris did not try to prevent the pregnancy but were not consciously aiming to have a child.

“Okay, from both of us, it was not planned and not prevented. He knew I wanted a baby and if it happened, it was fine.”

She also confirmed that she is willing to open up about her pregnancy while being filmed by MTV cameras but decided not to tell her recent ex, Javi Marroquin, about it.

“It’s going to get out anyway so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it, so the truth is out there and not a bunch of rumors or assumptions,” she said before adding, “I have not told Javi yet, because I’m afraid he will try to sell [the story]. I just don’t know when the right time is because he is not stable right now.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]