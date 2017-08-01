George And Amal Clooney Team Up With Google And HP Inc To Fund Schools For Syrian Refugees

According to the United Nations, around 200,000 children who fled from war-torn Syria are currently unable to get education in their neighboring country, Lebanon. George and Amal Clooney took action and are now working to help around 3,000 refugee children.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice teamed up with Google and HP Inc. and decided to help the UN children’s agency, the Lebanese ministry of education, and UNICEF in opening seven “second shift” schools that will serve Syrian refugee children.

According to USA Today, George and Amal Clooney have committed that their foundation will donate more than $2 million in aid for the education of these children. Amal Clooney, a British human-rights lawyer who was born in Lebanon, shared in a statement that the goal of their project is to help prevent these young people from turning into a “lost generation.”

A spokesperson from UNICEF mentioned that the Clooney’s support is an investment not only for the kids but for the entire region.

George and Amal Clooney also mentioned in a statement that these children have become victims of geography and their circumstance and that this should not mean that there is no hope for them. According to USA Today, the couple has also mentioned that the ultimate goal of their initiative is to be able to provide help through education for the Syrian children who are victims of the war. They are hopeful that this will eventually direct the kids to a path where they can become future leaders that can guide their generation.

The partnership with Google, HP Inc., and the Clooney Foundation for Justice has raised around $3.25 million. The funds will be used to pay for teacher training, content curriculum, computers, school supplies, and transportation.

A spokesperson for George and Amal Clooney also stated in a report from The Guardian, that the Clooney Foundation has decided to support the public school system instead of the private schools operated by the international company Sabis, who prepares students for high school and college exams.

George and Amal Clooney founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice last year to support equity in communities, classrooms, and courtrooms around the world.

[Featured Image by Andrew Goodman/Getty Images]