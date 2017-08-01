‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Attend Birthing Class Four Weeks Before Due Date

In just four weeks, the Little People, Big World family will welcome another grandchild! Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their baby girl by the end of August, and the first-time parents’ baby preparations are in full swing.

On Monday, Jeremy and Audrey posted snippets of their birthing class on their Instagram Stories. In the videos, Jeremy and Audrey are seen seated on the floor with a group of other parents-to-be while listening attentively to their instructor. Jeremey told his followers that this is actually their last session, four weeks before Audrey gives birth.

Audrey’s early weeks of pregnancy and gender reveal were featured in the last season of Little People, Big World. Unfortunately, the season ended before she could share more updates about their baby girl. It’s nice to see Jeremy and Audrey keeping in touch with their fans while their reality show is currently off the air.

Attending a birthing class could mean that Audrey is gearing up for a normal delivery, unlike her sister-in-law Tori who scheduled a C-section. As seen on the show, Tori Roloff was advised to undergo Cesarean because baby Jackson’s head was measuring bigger than normal. This is a common concern for babies with dwarfism.

Jeremy and Audrey have not announced if their baby will also be a little person just like Zach and Tori’s baby Jackson. However, the young couple previously mentioned in LPBW that such chances are very slim, given that both of them are average-sized.

Audrey Roloff previously announced in an Instagram post that her expected due date is on Aug. 31. With the baby coming in a month, Jeremy and Audrey have yet to officially move into their newly purchased home in Portland, Oregon.

Their house, which they bought back in June, is still under renovation. Jeremy and Audrey have decided to turn their house into their own project, DIY-ing almost every detail. Clearly, the couple wants no less than a perfect nest for their little family.

In her latest Instagram post, Audrey gave her fans a little peek at what the baby’s nursery would look like. The excited mom-to-be showed off all the new baby stuff she purchased online, which includes an adorable “sheepy rocker.”

“Four more weeks until we get to meet our precious baby girl! Our house is still unfinished and most of our stuff is still boxed up in the garage…Can’t wait to ACTUALLY move into our home (hopefully soon) and enjoy the fruits of our labor. Definitely starting to have a strong urge to settle.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Audrey have yet to announce the name that they’ve chosen for their baby girl. In a past episode of Little People, Big World, the couple mentioned that they wanted something unique, but not weird. LPBW fans have come up with several guesses, the top contender being “Bunyan Rose.”

Little People, Big World is slated to return with a new season in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Mirabella Roloff/Instagram]