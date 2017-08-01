Niantic Delays European Pokemon Go Events After Chicago Debacle

After a disastrous attempt at a Pokemon Go one year anniversary event in Chicago, Niantic announced Monday that it would delay upcoming events in Europe, which were meant to take place throughout August.

On July 22, Niantic held a one-year anniversary event for Pokemon Go in Grant Park, Chicago, drawing over 20,000 attendees. However, long lines, poor signal connection and app difficulties led to widespread complaints. Attendees booed speakers, according to Complex, and many people walked away unable to collect the promised special items offered as part of the event.

Tickets for the event were $20. However, due to long lines, many customers who purchased tickets worried about being able to enter the park, according to Complex.

At the event, a spokesperson apologized for the difficulties, blaming a larger-than-anticipated turnout.

“Obviously they can’t completely make it up to all the people who have come out to Chicago today, but they want to extend the fact that they’re extremely apologetic and unhappy with the process and the result. Hopefully this is something that we will never see replicated again,” the spokesperson told attendees, according to Complex.

The company later released a statement on their website explaining that they would push back the events in Europe in order to more adequately prepare.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you understand that our priority is to ensure a great experience for Pokémon GO Trainers in Europe and around the world,” the Pokemon Go team said on their website.

One angry attendee filed a class-action lawsuit against Niantic for the disastrous event, alleging that the company’s sales pitch did not match the actual event.

Jonathan Norton accused the company of false advertising and inadequate planning in his lawsuit, which asks for damages greater than the $100 in-game coupon Niantic offered attendees along with refunds for people who purchased tickets.

“Those in attendance at the Fest were unable to play the Game due to Defendant’s failure to account for the number of people that attended the Fest. Due to Defendant’s failure to account and prepare for the number of attendees at the Fest, angry attendees found themselves waiting in line to enter the Fest hours after commencement of the event,” the lawsuit reads.

[Featured image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]