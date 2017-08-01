August 2017 Free Games For Xbox Live Gold & PlayStation Plus Members Available Today

Among the four free Xbox games announced for August’s “Games with Gold,” two of them can be downloaded by Xbox Live Gold members starting today. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus members can now have the six titles that Sony is giving away for free this month.

According to Major Nelson’s official blog post, the Xbox 360 game Bayonetta that comes with the original retail price of $20 is now exclusively downloadable for free by eligible Gold subscribers of Microsoft’s Xbox Live program. The hack-and-slash game from the creators of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry will have its $0 price tag activated today until August 15.

On the other hand, Xbox One owners with a Gold subscription, without shelling out a single dime, can now have Slime Rancher, Monomi Park’s life simulation game that regularly sells for $20. It is a free title for the entire month.

As for the remaining “Games with Gold” titles this August, Red Faction: Armageddon(Xbox 360) and Trials Fusion(Xbox One) can be downloaded for free beginning on the 16th.

A huge collection of discounted games are also available this week until next Monday for Xbox Live members thanks to Microsoft’s “Deals with Gold” and “Spotlight Sale.” Up to 70 percent price markdown is available for titles such as NBA 2K17, Tekken 6, Tekken 7, Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon, and Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Ghosts.

August #GamesWithGold starts off with Slime Rancher & Bayonetta followed by Trials Fusion & Red Faction: Armageddon https://t.co/T0JVLduA1T pic.twitter.com/7GX1xyDPiE — ???? Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, upon this Tuesday’s update on the PS Store, six PlayStation games are going to be free all at once for PS Plus members. Two of the biggest titles included in the August lineup are Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry and Just Cause 3 for the PS4 owners, according to the PlayStation blog.

Freedom Cry, regularly priced at $14.99, is a standalone DLC title from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag where players take on the role of Adewale, who’s on a mission to free the oppressed. Furthermore, PS4 gamers with Plus membership can save $59.99 if they avail Just Cause 3 any day this month. The third installment to the 2010 action-adventure Just Cause game was first released in 2014 by publisher Square Enix and Avalanche Studios.

Just Cause 3 and Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry are your free PS Plus games for August: https://t.co/Pnb39zCgSF pic.twitter.com/fLUv4j4ZCL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 26, 2017

Other PS Plus free games this August are Super Motherload, a couch co-op (one to four players) digging adventure game, and Snakeball, an action 3D remake of the Snake video game, both offered for the PS3 console owners. PS Vita titles Level22 and Downwell are also free, the latter being a PS4 cross-buy game.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]