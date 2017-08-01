New York Mets Trade Rumors: Will We See More Surprises?

New York Mets made a surprising move by sending their closing pitcher Addison Reed to Red Sox on Monday, July 31. A few days before, the Mets had already made a shocking deal by acquiring Miami Marlins pitcher AJ Ramos in an exchange for outfielder Ricardo Cespedes and the minor league pitcher Merandy Gonzalez. We may see another surprise from the Mets in August for players who clear their waivers, including the starting pitcher Seth Lugo.

When Jeurys Familia was injured, Reed became the Mets closing pitcher, therefore the decision to trade him is quite surprising for the fans. In exchange for Reed, New York Mets received three relievers, they are Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek. But the Mets have not done yet, as they still look forward to revamping their roster according to New York Post. The New York Mets General Manager, Sandy Alderson is reported to prepare another trade deal, involving three veterans Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce and Asdrubal Cabrera.

Granderson, Bruce and Cabrera are expected to clear their waivers to open the possible trade in August. However, the trade deal may not be easy to achieve, as the market for hitters and position players has more limitations than for pitchers. Moreover, the Mets still owe some money to all three of them. Therefore, Alderson is also rumored to prepare another trade option.

Thank you, Lucas Duda! #DudaSmash A post shared by New York Mets (@mets) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

The Mets began the trade fanfare last week by sending Lucas Duda to Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for a minor league pitcher Drew Smith. On the next day, they sent away Cespedes and Gonzalez to Miami in exchange for Ramos, a former 2016 All-Star who made 92.3 percent save.

There may be another surprise for the trade deal, as the Mets have not finished sending away players. Besides Granderson, Bruce and Cabrera, their 27-year-old pitcher, Lugo may also be placed on the trading board for a better and younger starting pitcher.

New York Mets’ effort in stockpiling the starting and relieving pitchers is aimed to improve their bullpen. Furthermore, GM Alderson is also reported to have no objection in trading any players who clear their waivers. So, we can expect another trade surprise from New York Mets this August.

