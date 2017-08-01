Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart: This Is What Happens When The ‘Riverdale’ Stars Go On A ‘Low-Key’ Movie Date

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart—sweethearts both onscreen and off-screen—may have just been spotted on a movie date mere days after news about their real-life romance surfaced.

The Riverdale couple, who are now dubbed by fans as “Bughead” (Betty and Jughead), appear to be making their relationship in the show a real thing after they were spotted “canoodling, holding hands and kissing” after Lili was seen wearing Cole’s maroon blazer at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, People reported.

Now, a source is telling E! News that the newest celebrity couple to take their onscreen romance to the next level by watching a movie together in Vancouver, Canada on Friday.

“Lili and Cole sat beside each other,” an eyewitness told E!.

But while Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are now being considered a high-profile couple, their date was quite low-key. In fact, the source said that “they were in a happy mood” even without flirting with each other.

“There was no PDA but they did whisper to each other and laughed during the movie—they were in a happy mood.”

Of course, it would be difficult to canoodle with each other when other people are around, especially if Lili’s mom and sister were with them the entire time.

Based on E! News’ report, Cole, Lili, her mother, Amy Reinhart, and one of her two sisters watched Baby Driver at Vancouver’s Scotiabank Theatre at 7:25 p.m. local time.

When the movie concluded, the group rushed out of the theater because people were starting to recognize the stars of The CW’s Archie-inspired TV series save for one lucky fan was able to take a picture with Cole since she did it discreetly, the eyewitness added.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart haven’t opened up about the real score between them. However, people are now convinced that they are indeed the newest addition to the growing number of celebrity couples simply because of their exchanges on social media, as featured in another report by E! News.

In fact, the outlet seemed to have pieced together the timeline for when the Riverdale stars actually started becoming more than friends, starting with the photo below that shows Lili looking lovingly at Cole in a cast dinner.

Cast dinner last night. Celebrating an amazing first week of filming #Riverdale ❤️ pic by @madchenamick A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Mar 20, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

Cole also “indulged” Lili with a photoshoot, with E! News noting that the images seem to show how the actress looked like in his eyes.

???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

And then, there is this.

With all that has been said, there is a huge chance that the two are starting to get fond of each other after spending months filming Riverdale as an onscreen couple if they aren’t already an official real-life couple. All that is left is confirmation from Cole and Lili to get fans more worked up over their speculated romance.

What do you think of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as a couple? Sound off your comments below.

[Featured Image by The CW]