What We Know, So Far, About The Meeting Of Ice And Fire On ‘Game Of Thrones’

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones is promising to be epic. We’re only three episodes into the season, and it’s on total fire!

Everyone, right now, is talking about the first meeting between Jon Snow — the King in the North — and Daenerys Targaryen — the Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons, the rightful Queen of the Andals, and the First of Her Name.

And, as Game of Thrones fans know, there’s a very good reason why this meeting is important: because they’re aunt and nephew. In fact, A Song of Ice and Fire — the book series on which the show is based — is, directly, referring to Jon Snow, who has Stark (Ice) and Targaryen (Fire) blood in him.

And according to the Los Angeles Times, the Game of Thrones episodes where the two get to know one another — and, eventually, discover their familial bond — will be fascinating, indeed.

“With a little help from Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jon got what he came for in the island’s reserve of dragonglass, which he’ll mine for weapons to use against the army of the dead. In another of “Game of Thrones'” now-expected intense conversations held overlooking a waterfront, Daenerys and Jon came to an uneasy understanding in a second conversation that began to feel a touch flirtatious, which is a bit awkward given the family ties. (But that’s only a minor inconvenience in the world of “Game of Thrones.”)”

“Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me.”

Go inside “The Queen’s Justice” with the #GameofThrones Viewer’s Guide: https://t.co/MJmrGfR0St pic.twitter.com/9rbHTZgAgk — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 31, 2017

But so far, there’s only one person in the Game of Thrones world who knows the truth of Jon’s heritage: Bran Stark, who — in the last episode — reunited with his family for the first time in years.

And according to Entertainment Weekly, the reunion wasn’t what anyone expected, because Bran’s entire personality — like his siblings’ — has changed tremendously over the years, according to Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the actor who plays Bran.

“It’s like imagining you have all of space and time in your head. Bran is existing in thousands of planes of existence at any one time. So it’s quite difficult for Bran to have any kind of semblance of personality anymore because he’s really like a giant computer.”

What do you think of this latest Game of Thrones news? Leave your thoughts about Game of Thrones in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]