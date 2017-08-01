Paul Heyman Says Lesnar Will ‘Leave’ WWE If He Loses The Universal Title At ‘SummerSlam’

With SummerSlam right around the corner, WWE is really building up the main event which will have four heavyweights battling for the Universal Championship, but could it cost them their star? Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman, but Paul Heyman doesn’t think that is overly fair. Due to that very situation, Heyman let the world know tonight on Monday Night Raw that if Brock loses, Brock leaves.

When Raw General Manager Kurt Angle made the Fatal 4-Way Match, it put Brock Lesnar at an instant disadvantage. Looking at the rules of the match, the beast doesn’t even have to be involved at all in the pinfall or submission which could take his title away from him.

During tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Kurt Angle started off the show in his hometown of Pittsburgh, but he was soon interrupted. Paul Heyman and his client came out to the ring with a message for the GM, and it is one that wasn’t pleasing to him, the fans, or anyone in WWE.

As pointed out by Wrestling Inc., Heyman revealed that if Lesnar loses at SummerSlam, his client will be leaving WWE for good.

This Fatal 4-Way is going to have four of the toughest members of the heavyweight class in WWE battling it out and destroying one another. Paul Heyman simply doesn’t feel this is a good move by Angle and that it is overly unfair to the WWE Universal Champion.

Heyman spoke of his client destroying everyone who gets in his path, but it’s just not right to have him step into the ring with three other superstars. That’s why he didn’t hint at it or even tease it, but Heyman confirmed it in the ring tonight on Raw.

This could have huge implications in WWE or it could have something to do with UFC’s Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar this past weekend. As Bloody Elbow reported, Jones wants to fight Lesnar because he and his coaches feel it would be the “perfect matchup” for him.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are still members of the WWE roster and they will be after SummerSlam is over, but how will this affect the outcome of the main event? Lesnar is already advertised for the No Mercy pay-per-view in September, but one has to wonder if the Universal Championship will still be in his possession. Only time will tell if Monday Night Raw will move forward with the “Beast Incarnate” on their roster.

