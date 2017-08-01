‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chad Duell Gets New Role, Could He Be Leaving Or Taking A Break?

Fans love Chad Duell on General Hospital, but he now has everyone wondering if he could be leaving the show or at least taking a break from it. Chad went to his Instagram and posted about a new role that could be keeping him busy, but it might not be so busy that he doesn’t have time to play Michael Corinthos.

Chad posted a picture that shows he is in a trailer and it appears that he is playing a character named Jack. All that Chad said on his post was “New role???????????? #friendzone.” He didn’t reveal any details about what his new role would be, but the fans want to know details. The fans are going crazy on the post wanting to know what this is about and what is going on with him. Everyone is noticing that you can see the top of Chad’s head in the picture he took.

Basically, all that Chad Duell shared is that he got a new role. He isn’t letting the fans know if this means that he won’t be in Port Charles all the time. Chad isn’t seen every single week on the show, but the idea of a long time without Michael Corinthos would upset fans. Things are really heating up with Michael and Nell right now, so everyone wants to see how that relationship ends up playing out.

He also shared on Instagram that he is on another show as well. Chad can be seen on The Bay The Series Season 3 that will be airing on Amazon Prime. He obviously was able to keep filming General Hospital along with this, so hopefully, that means he can do it once again.

Watch me cause some mayhem on @thebaytheseries season 3 on @amazonvideo #prime … @karrueche @kristosandrews coming out late this summer A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Chad Duell is doing great with his girlfriend Courtney Hope as well. She is known for playing the role of Sally Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful. These two seem to be really happy together. There have been rumors that Chad would move to that soap, but there doesn’t seem to be any truth to them.

Are you excited to see Chad Duell in his new role? Do you think that he will be moving on from General Hospital? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

Paris..we ❤️you..had an amazing time with this amazing woman ???????????????????? @thecourtneyhope #paris A post shared by Chad Duell (@duelly) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]